Royal fans spot Prince George’s adorable ‘nervous habit’ during coronation

Prince George played a big role in the King’s coronation today, but royal fans spotted an apparent nervous habit of his.

George, nine, was a Page of Honour at the Westminster Abbey service today (Saturday May 6).

The second in line to the throne attended to the King, including carrying the train of his robes, alongside three relatives of the monarch’s friends. They were Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, 13, Nicholas Barclay, 13, and Ralph Tollemache, 12.

Prince George watches on as his grandfather King Charles is crowned in Westminster Abbey (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

However, the eldest son of Prince William and Princess Kate was the focus of many royal fans whenever cameras pointed in his direction.

And on a few occasions, viewers picked up on a ‘nervous habit’ seemingly displayed by George – and likened it to a behaviour exhibited by another much-adored royal.

Prince George also joined his immediate family on the Buckingham Palace balcony as royals waved to the crowds and observed a Red Arrows flypast (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Prince George ‘habit’ during the coronation ceremony

Going by comments about George’s demeanour on Twitter, some supporters reckoned they noticed a clue that suggested the grandeur of the occasion may have affected him.

One social media user pondered at one point during the service: “#Coronation does Prince William’s son George have [a] mouth twitch?”

Similarly, someone else speculated: “Why does George bite the inside of his mouth so much?”

Why does George bite the inside of his mouth so much?

Another person put it: “Prince George is literally always doing weird things with his mouth.”

And yet another also reckoned they detected anxiety with George. They wrote: “Seeing Prince George be page of honour was adorable, he has grown so much. But I can see the nerves on his face though, poor little one.”

Meanwhile, the manner in which George composed himself drew comparisons with Princess Diana.

“Pretty sure I saw Prince George holding his mouth the same way his grandmother did,” one person claimed in a tweet. They continued: “She was there today for sure #Coronation2023.”

Prince George ‘bites the inside of his mouth’, viewers claimed (Credit: The Royal Family Channel YouTube)

‘Can’t believe it’

Claims about a ‘mouth twitch’ weren’t the only comments shared online about George’s appearance. Several others also noted how they thought he has shot up.

“Can’t believe how tall Prince George is!” one Twitter user exclaimed. “George is so tall I forgot he’s only [nine],” echoed another.

Someone else pointed out: “Prince George is tall. Not 10 yet. His partner page is two years older and about the same height. The two in front are 13 and just a wee bit taller.”

Meanwhile, another agreed: “Prince George seems quite tall given he’s quite a bit younger than the other pages.”

And another royal fan added: “Can anyone really believe that George is the smallest of all? He is a very tall boy for only nine years old #PrinceGeorge.”

