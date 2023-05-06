Prince George stuns royal fans with appearance as he takes on major role at King’s coronation

Prince George took on a major role at the King’s coronation today and royal fans were left gushing.

The young prince, who is second in line to the throne, acted as a Page of Honour to the King during the service at Westminster Abbey. George, nine, held the King‘s robes as they walked down the Abbey.

But royal fans were distracted by George’s appearance and thought he looked so grown up!

Prince George looked so grown up today! (Credit: Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Prince George at coronation

George was dressed in a knee-length red coat with gold accents, which was over a white satin jabot.

George looked very smart in his attire and royal fans thought the same! Many couldn’t believe how grown up he looked. One person said on Twitter: “I can’t believe how much Prince George has grown.” Another wrote: “Sweet George all grown up.”

Someone else tweeted: “Prince George looks so grown up and also adorable.”

Prince George was a Page of Honour to the King during the service (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, another added: “George and Charlotte both look SO grown up today. George’s first time wearing a heavy red coat as part of a formal outfit but definitely not his last.”

I can’t believe how much Prince George has grown.

George was joined by his parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as his younger siblings – Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five.

Prince George’s role at the coronation was confirmed last month. The palace said he would be a Page of Honour for the King alongside the sons of the King’s friends – Lord Oliver Chomondeley, Nicholas Barclay, and Ralph Tollemache.

The King’s coronation took place at Westminster Abbey today (Saturday May 6) (Credit: BBC)

George’s role to spark worldwide interest?

Following the news, a royal commentator said George’s role will spark “worldwide interest”. Richard Fitzwilliams told ED!: “I think it is something that is historic and also […] he will be the youngest future king to play a role in a coronation.

“William and Catherine obviously have taken enormous care to ensure that their children have the privacy they need. It is an excellent idea that George plays a part in the ceremony, it will be of enormous worldwide interest that he, at nine, is actively participating.”

Buckingham Palace balcony appearance

Later today, George will stand on the Buckingham Palace balcony with Charlotte, Louis and their parents alongside the King and Queen Camilla.

However, only senior members of the royal family will make the appearance. This means the likes of Prince Andrew and Prince Harry won’t appear.

Following the service at Westminster Abbey, a procession will take place back to Buckingham Palace. The balcony appearance is expected to happen around 2:15pm on Saturday.

