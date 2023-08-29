Every single swipe Kerry Katona has taken at ex Brian McFadden as she lashes out again

Former Atomic Kitten star Kerry Katona has hit out again at her ex, Brian McFadden, adding to her list of subtle digs at the Westlife band member.

The Whole Again singer toured with popstar Brian in 1999 while both bands hit the road together. Their relationship dialled up in 2001 when they welcomed their daughter Molly.

They married in 2002 and had their second child, Lilly-Sue, in 2003. However, they parted ways and divorced in 2006.

Since they split, both have had a string of relationships and more children. She is currently engaged to her fiancé Ryan Mahoney.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kerry Katona (@kerrykatona7)

Kerry Katona swipes at Brian

Kerry, 42, has just added to the list of insults she has thrown at her ex while speaking with Ellie McKay on her On A Mission Podcast.

Talking about her children with Brian, 43, she said: “I’m the one who provides for them. I didn’t get maintenance money off Brian. I signed a piece of paper saying, ‘you can keep your money, give me me kids.'”

Having married in Ireland, Brian wanted a divorce in Ireland, but in a loveless marriage, Kerry wanted out immediately.

I didn’t get maintenance money off Brian.

She added: “He didn’t want to get divorced in England because we got married in Ireland. We had to legally be separated, if like for six years, before we could get divorced. I didn’t want that, if Brian doesn’t love me, I want a divorce, so I wanted to get divorced in England, because I was an English citizen.”

Love is all that mattered to the singer: “I said look if you don’t want me, you don’t love me, I don’t want your money, just give me half the money from the house that we sell, and I will sign a piece of paper, just give me my kids. I signed the piece of paper, I got the kids, and he [bleep] off to Australia.”

Kerry and Brian met while in pop groups Atomic Kitten an West Life (Credit: YouTube)

She was very outspoke in her interview. She also said: “He was a [bleep] dad, he was a [bleep] dad. I think that really bothers the two girls especially now because he is a great dad with Ruby.”

Ruby is the daughter of Brian and his fiancée, Danielle Parkinson. After leaving Kerry, Brian dated Australian singer Delta Goodrem and married model Vogue Williams.

Kerry also had three more children after parting with Brian. She has a son, Max, and a daughter, Heidi, with ex-husband Mark Croft (married 2007 until 2011). She had daughter, Dylan-Jorge, with ex-husband George Kay (married 2014 to 2017).

What else has Kerry said about Brian?

Last month, Kerry told the Mirror that her wedding to Brian was “fake”. She said: “It was just fake, it wasn’t real, it wasn’t meant to be – it wasn’t what I wanted, it was all fake and phoney.”

However, she later clarified her comments. She told OK! magazine: “It was reported last week that I called my marriage to Brian McFadden ‘fake’. I want to clear up that this isn’t what I said. He was my first love and it was genuine in my eyes. It was very difficult as we were so young.”

Elsewhere, on Keith Lemon’s podcast Back Then When last year, she jabbed at her ex.

While discussing her appearance on I’m A Celebrity, Keith asked: “You probably put a lot of awful things in your mouth, but what’s the worst thing you put in your mouth in the jungle?”

Kerry replied: “I was going to say Brian McFadden.”

Kerry opened up about her past relationships while on Slingo’s Getting Lippy Gossip Show (Credit: YouTube)

Kerry’s digs

While on Slingo’s Getting Lippy Gossip Show this month meanwhile, Kerry said: “There are lessons to learn. Brian leaving me I can’t blame Brian.”

She continued: “You can’t force somebody to love you if someone falls out of love with you. It took me a long time to get over this, but if somebody doesn’t want to be with you can’t force them to stay with you, and Brian didn’t want to be with me.”

In her candid interview she revealed: “I think after he first cheated on me on his stag do you know the trust had just gone.”

In 2018, she also questioned, “Why the [bleep] did I marry the fat one?” when referring to Brian. However a source close to Kerry reportedly told Metro it was just “comedy to fit an audience”.

Meanwhile, during a Twitter rant in 2010 she said: “I loved Brian, and I trusted him. I remember thinking: ‘But he’s the fat one from Westlife. Why would he do this to me?'”

Elsewhere, last March, Kerry seemed to hint that she’s been the only one to parent their kids. She said in her OK! column: “If I’m being honest, me and Brian have never co-parented the kids. I’ve been the one to parent them. It’s just always been that way.”

A rep for Brian declined to comment when approached by ED!.

Read more: Kerry Katona reveals new weight as she hits slimming milestone

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.