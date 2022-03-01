Kerry Katona makes dig at ex-husband Brian McFadden

Kerry Katona has appeared to take a swipe at her ex-husband Brian McFadden in a new interview, claiming they “never co-parented”.

Brian and Kerry, who were married for four years, share two daughters together – Molly and Lilly-Sue.

Kerry Katona takes a swipe at Brian McFadden

Brian and Kerry back in 2004 (Credit: BBC)

Kerry took aim at her ex-husband Brian in her latest column for OK! Magazine recently.

The ex-Atomic Kitten star was discussing the fact that Ronan Keating and his ex-wife, Yvonne, reunited for their daughter Missy’s 21st birthday.

It seemed like this was the perfect opportunity for the 41-year-old to take a swipe at Brian!

Kerry began her column by saying that she thinks it’s “nice” when parents work together for the sake of their children.

“If it was Molly or Lilly’s birthday party, I would feel more than comfortable doing something with them and their dad Brian,” she said.

It was at this point that Kerry made a dig.

What did Kerry Katona say?

Kerry made a dig at Brian (Credit: ITV)

Kerry then went on to tell the readers of her column the last time her kids saw her and Brian together.

“The last time they saw me and Brian together was last March when my auntie died. And that’s actually the first time Lilly has ever seen me and Brian in the same room since we split,” she revealed.

Kerry then went on to say that in fact, she and Brian have never co-parented their two daughters.

“If I’m being honest, me and Brian have never co-parented the kids. I’ve been the one to parent them. It’s just always been that way,” she said.

ED! has contacted Brian’s reps for comment.

Kerry and Brian

Kerry didn’t hold back (Credit: Kerry Katona / YouTube)

Brian and Kerry married in 2002. They divorced in 2006. They had two daughters together – Mollie, 20, and Lilly-Sue, 19.

Since their split, Kerry has been married a further two times. Between 2007 and 2011 she was married to Mark Croft, a taxi driver. They share two children together – Heidi and Maxwell.

In 2014, Kerry married George Kay, a rugby player. They had one child together – Dylan-Jorge – before they divorced in 2017. Kay passed away in 2019.

Kerry is now engaged to Ryan Mahoney, a health and nutrition expert.

Brian, meanwhile, has been married once since his split from Kerry. The 41-year-old married Vogue Williams, an Irish model, in 2012. They split in 2017.

He is now engaged to Danielle Parkinson, a PE teacher. They had their first child together in May of last year.

