This Morning chef Nisha Katona is best known for her work as a TV chef, but is she related to Kerry Katona?

The cook was on today’s (February 4) episode of This Morning, which saw her whip up a delicious take on fish and chips.

Read on to find out more about the entrepreneur and presenter.

Nisha Katona is famous for her curries on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Is This Morning chef Nisha Katona related to Kerry Katona?

Despite them both sharing the uncommon surname, Nisha is not related to the former Atomic Kitten.

However, they are both from the North West of England.

Nisha is from Ormskirk, a town in Lancashire, while Kerry hails from Warrington in Cheshire.

During This Morning, Nisha filmed from her home on the Wirral, near Liverpool.

She gets her name from husband Zoltan, a Hungarian guitarist. They share two teenage daughters, Tia and India.

Kerry and Nisha are not related (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who is Nisha Katona and what is she famous for?

Nisha is the founder of Mowgli Street Food restaurants.

She is also a food writer and has several books out, including The Spice Tree: Indian Cooking Made Beautifully Simple.

Nisha has also appeared on a number of TV shows. Her telly CV includes appearances on Sunday Brunch, Saturday Morning with James Martin, The One Show and The Secret Chef.

She has also featured on ITV’s Lorraine.

Nisha is a regular on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

What did Nisha do before she was on This Morning?

Nisha was actually a child protection barrister for 20 years before switching careers to become a chef.

And she’s revealed that it was racism that she suffered as a child that led to her decision to head out of the courtroom and into the kitchen.

Speaking to Business Live, Nisha said she and her parents suffered “the most ferocious racism” after moving here in the 1960s.

She said bricks were thrown through their windows, firebombs were thrown at her and her brother and racist graffiti was sprayed on their walls.

However, still her parents opened their doors to their neighbours, inviting them into their home to cook for them.

And it’s this memory of bringing the community together that Nisha says made her want to switch careers.

“It was the greatest way of integration,” she said.

“[My parents] were extremely hospitable and loved to cook, and through that people started to come into the house.”

That love of home cooking stayed with Nisha and it inspired her to launch her first restaurant in Liverpool in 2014.

