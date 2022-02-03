This Morning star Alison Hammond looked incredible whilst shooting her latest fashion range.

The presenter, 46, took her fans behind the scenes of her new clothing collection with In The Style today (February 3).

Sharing a glimpse on Instagram, Alison enlisted the help of her glam team before showing off the collection.

This Morning star Alison Hammond shoots her new range

Alison prepared for the shoot alongside her trusty glam squad.

The presenter documented the process on her profile as her hair and makeup team worked away.

Alongside a shot of herself, she shared: “Glam squad goals today with these two @jessicasmakeupchair on make up and @hairbymichellesultan on hair for my @inthestyle shoot today.”

Meanwhile, the star also gave fans a first glimpse of her collection on her Instagram Story.

Alison is bringing out a range of new pieces, featuring polka dots and pastel tones.

Standing next to a clothes rail, Alison teased fans: “So, this is a sneaky peak into my brand new range.

Alison Hammond took a break from This Morning to shoot her fashion range (Credit: Instagram Story/alisonhammond55)

“It’s absolutely beautiful… some of my absolute favourite colours. I really hope you like it, too!”

The presenter also shared several clips of herself modelling the range.

And it didn’t take long for fans to show their support.

Alison leaves her fans gushing

Alison left her fans stunned over her glamorous transformation.

Taking to the comments, one said: “Looking gorgeous and radiant as always.”

Another gushed: “You are the most amazing TV presenter, so really and lovely. You look beautiful.”

Alison looked incredible as she modelled the range (Credit: Instagram Story/alisonhammond55)

A third added: “Beautiful inside and out.”

In addition, a fourth said: “Absolutely stunning.”

Another posted: “Oh @alisonhammond55 you are bloody STUNNING! Have a lovely day.”

Absolutely stunning!

Earlier this week, Alison was called in to replace Phillip Schofield on This Morning.

The ITV show was forced to make the last minute change after Phil tested positive for coronavirus.

The star hosted with Rochelle Humes on the day, before being replaced by Vernon Kay.

