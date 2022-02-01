This Morning: Phillip Schofield tells off Alison Hammond as she replaces him

This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield jokingly scolded Alison Hammond today as she replaced him on the show.

Alison was called in at the last minute to host today’s show after Phil, 59, tested positive for Covid-19 last night.

Phil dialed into the programme via video call from his home in London to speak to Alison and co-host Rochelle Humes.

But before they went live, Phil had some words for Alison and shared the moment on Instagram.

Phil jokingly told off Alison! (Credit: Instagram Stories)

What did Phillip Schofield say on This Morning?

Phil shared a screenshot of his screen to his Instagram Stories.

Read more: Phillip Schofield tests positive for Covid as he’s replaced on This Morning

It showed Rochelle and Alison getting ready to host the show moments before going on air.

Phil, meanwhile, was preparing to appear via video link.

Phil has tested positive for Covid-19 (Credit: ITV)

But Phil had spotted Alison on her phone and decided to give her a telling off!

He said: “Get off your phone @alisonhammond55 you’re about to go live,” followed by laughing face emojis and a heart face emoji.

Phil also showed what it’s like behind the scenes as he shared an image of what guests see when they’re video calling into the show.

He admitted: “This is so bloody weird!”

Phil admitted it was “weird” video calling into This Morning today (Credit: Instagram Stories)

During his appearance on the programme, Phil opened up about testing positive for coronavirus.

He said: “I’m fine, I haven’t even got a sore throat now. I sneezed twice and that’s it!”

However, Phil did admit he and ITV feel slightly worried about this Sunday’s Dancing On Ice.

Phil is due to host the show alongside Holly Willoughby.

He said: “We’re a little bit worried about Dancing On Ice because I’m cutting it a bit fine for Dancing On Ice on Sunday.”

Will Phillip host Dancing On Ice?

It’s unsure whether Phil will be able to host the skating show this Sunday yet.

Read more: Phillip Schofield admits ‘worry’ about Dancing On Ice after Covid diagnosis

He must test negative two days in a row to be able to come out of isolation.

Did you enjoy today’s This Morning? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us.