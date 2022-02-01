Phillip Schofield has tested positive for Covid and will be replaced on This Morning today.

The presenter revealed the news to his Instagram followers last night as he shared a photo of a positive lateral flow test.

Phil, 59, said he has a sore throat.

But as he’s now in isolation, it means he’ll be replaced on This Morning and ITV has confirmed Alison Hammond will be stepping in.

Phillip Schofield tests positive for Covid

Alongside the image of his positive test, Phil said: “Oh [bleep].

“Currently just a slightly sore throat.”

This Morning confirmed Alison will be taking Phil’s spot on the daytime programme today.

Alison will host with Rochelle Humes, who has been filling in for Holly Willoughby for the last few weeks.

Holly is filming a new BBC show, Wim Hof’s Superstar Survival.

She’ll be hosting the programme alongside Lee Mack.

Alison usually hosts This Morning on Fridays with co-star Dermot O’Leary. They also sometimes host half-terms.

It’s likely Phil will be ruled out of hosting This Morning for the rest of the week.

Phil and Rochelle as a duo has divided viewers over the last few weeks.

Some people weren’t happy with Rochelle replacing Holly, as one said on Twitter: “Holly is definitely missed… Rochelle just doesn’t have that sparkle.”

Another wrote: “Why do they always have Rochelle to replace Holly, when Josie [Gibson] is a much better presenter? IMO.”

However, others loved having Rochelle on with Phil.

One tweeted: “I like Rochelle as host. I think her and Phil work well together.”

Another added: “Why are people hating #Rochelle so much better presenter than Phillip & Holly.”

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

