After testing positive for Covid, Phillip Schofield has expressed his worry about hosting Dancing On Ice this weekend.

The This Morning host was replaced on today‘s edition of the daytime show after testing positive on a lateral flow test last night.

Phil appeared on This Morning via video link on Tuesday and spoke to Rochelle Humes and Alison Hammond, who was filling in for him.

Phil showed his positive Covid test on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

What did Phillip Schofield say about Covid?

Phil said: “I’m fine, I haven’t even got a sore throat now. I sneezed twice and that’s it!”

Speaking about Dancing On Ice this Sunday, the star continued: “We’re a little bit worried about Dancing On Ice because I’m cutting it a bit fine for Dancing On Ice on Sunday.”

A rep for the show declined to comment on whether Phil will host this Sunday’s show.

Phil admitted there’s ‘worry’ about whether he’ll be able to host DOI (Credit: ITV)

Will Phil be able to host Dancing On Ice?

Phil now has to isolate as he waits for a negative test before he can return to hosting duties.

The presenter isn’t the first Dancing On Ice star to be struck down with Covid this series.

Contestant Bez tested positive last month but was able to get back on the ice after spending five days in isolation.

Meanwhile, Phil’s This Morning duties are being covered by Alison today as she was called in last minute to replace him.

Will Phil be able to host Dancing On Ice this Sunday? (Credit: ITV)

She told Phil on today’s show: “With every cloud is a silver lining. I’m going to hold the fort.

“Sit back, enjoy your time at home, relax, I’ve got this bag!”

Rochelle then joked: “We’ll try and keep the show on the air.”

In addition, Phil added: “Twitter is going to be alight with people saying thank god he’s off the air, this is much better.”

It comes after Phil shared a photo of his positive lateral flow test on his Instagram Stories.

He wrote: “Oh [bleep].

“Currently just a slightly sore throat.”

Dancing On Ice airs on ITV, Sunday February 6, at 6pm.

