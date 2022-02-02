On This Morning today, Phillip Schofield was replaced by Vernon Kay after testing positive for Covid-19.

Phil, 59, tested positive on Monday night meaning he was unable to host the daytime show yesterday.

On Tuesday, Alison Hammond replaced Phil and co-hosted alongside Rochelle Humes.

Vernon hosted This Morning with Rochelle today (Credit: ITV)

Vernon Kay replaces Phillip Schofield on This Morning today

However, on Wednesday, Phil was replaced by Vernon who joined Rochelle to host the programme.

Opening the show, Vernon said: “Welcome, it’s a great pleasure to be here!”

Viewers were quick to share their thoughts on Vernon hosting the show with Rochelle.

Phil has tested positive for Covid (Credit: ITV)

One gushed on Twitter: “Yes!!! Vernon back on #ThisMorning.”

Another said: “Sanity is back this morning with Vernon back on the sofa.”

A third tweeted: “Hurrah VERNON on This Morning with Rochelle! Now you’re talking! Perfect coupling.”

However, others weren’t happy to see Vernon back on the show.

One commented: “Vernon. Well it’s a tiny step up from Alison.”

Many fans were loving Vernon today (Credit: ITV)

In addition, another said: “Sorry but I find vernon so boring on #ThisMorning.”

After that, one added: “Not wooden Rochelle again, and I see they’ve had to rope Vernon in as well ffs.”

It comes after Phil was forced to pull out of his hosting duties after testing positive for Covid.

He had shared a photo of his positive lateral flow test on Monday night.

On Tuesday’s This Morning, the star appeared on the programme via video link and insisted he was feeling fine.

He said: “I’m fine, I haven’t even got a sore throat now. I sneezed twice and that’s it!”

Will Phil host Dancing On Ice on Sunday?

However, he did admit that he and ITV feel ‘worried’ about Dancing On Ice this Sunday.

Phil will need to have two negative tests 24 hours apart to be able to come out of isolation.

He said: “We’re a little bit worried about Dancing On Ice because I’m cutting it a bit fine for Dancing On Ice on Sunday.”

He’s due to host the ITV skating show with Holly Willoughby on Sunday, February 6.

