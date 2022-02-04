Alison Hammond reveals This Morning’s awkward blunder as she celebrates birthday

Alison Hammond was surprised by the team on This Morning as she celebrated her upcoming 47th birthday.

The presenter kicked off her birthday celebrations early whilst hosting alongside Dermot O’Leary today (February 4).

But as the crew decorated Alison‘s dressing room for the occasion, the star was keen to clarify that it wasn’t actually her birthday!

Alison Hammond celebrated her birthday on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond celebrates her birthday on This Morning

The team behind the ITV programme surprised Alison by decorating her dressing room with banners and balloons.

Filming the door to her dressing room, she said: “Just landed and look! That’s so sweet.

“But the only thing is, when should I tell them it’s not today… it’s tomorrow.”

The crew also decked out Alison’s dressing table with confetti and a birthday card.

And her birthday didn’t go unnoticed on the show!

Opening today’s programme, Alison was quick to declare that it was her birthday.

The team decorated Alison’s dressing room (Credit: Instagram Story/alisonhammond55)

She told Dermot: “It’s is my birthday week. I thought I’d mention it to you in case you wanted to do a surprise.

“So where’s my cake and where’s the present?”

The show went on to surprise Alison with a birthday message from the cast of Six The Musical.

It’s not even my birthday!

Dermot also brought out a cake as streamers dropped from the studio roof.

Alison remarked: “It’s not even my birthday and I’m getting all this treatment!”

She clarified: “My birthday is tomorrow.”

Alison turns 47 tomorrow – but that didn’t stop Dermot! (Credit: ITV)

How did This Morning fans respond?

However, it didn’t stop viewers from sending in their birthday wishes.

On Twitter, one said: “@AlisonHammond I love Alison. she’s always so cheery. Happy birthday, lovey. Have a great day.”

Another added: “Happy birthday Alison for tomorrow have a good one!”

A third wrote: “Happy Birthday for tomorrow Alison!”

