Alison Hammond celebrating her birthday on This Morning
TV

Alison Hammond reveals This Morning’s awkward blunder as she celebrates birthday

Alison kicked off her birthday celebrations today

By Rebecca Calderwood

Alison Hammond was surprised by the team on This Morning as she celebrated her upcoming 47th birthday.

The presenter kicked off her birthday celebrations early whilst hosting alongside Dermot O’Leary today (February 4).

But as the crew decorated Alison‘s dressing room for the occasion, the star was keen to clarify that it wasn’t actually her birthday!

Alison Hammond celebrating her birthday on This Morning
Alison Hammond celebrated her birthday on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond celebrates her birthday on This Morning

The team behind the ITV programme surprised Alison by decorating her dressing room with banners and balloons.

Filming the door to her dressing room, she said: “Just landed and look! That’s so sweet.

“But the only thing is, when should I tell them it’s not today… it’s tomorrow.”

Read more: This Morning host Alison Hammond stuns fans with ‘gorgeous’ transformation

The crew also decked out Alison’s dressing table with confetti and a birthday card.

And her birthday didn’t go unnoticed on the show!

Opening today’s programme, Alison was quick to declare that it was her birthday.

Alison Hammond surprised on This Morning
The team decorated Alison’s dressing room (Credit: Instagram Story/alisonhammond55)

She told Dermot: “It’s is my birthday week. I thought I’d mention it to you in case you wanted to do a surprise.

“So where’s my cake and where’s the present?”

The show went on to surprise Alison with a birthday message from the cast of Six The Musical.

It’s not even my birthday!

Dermot also brought out a cake as streamers dropped from the studio roof.

Alison remarked: “It’s not even my birthday and I’m getting all this treatment!”

She clarified: “My birthday is tomorrow.”

Alison Hammond celebrating her birthday on This Morning
Alison turns 47 tomorrow – but that didn’t stop Dermot! (Credit: ITV)

How did This Morning fans respond?

However, it didn’t stop viewers from sending in their birthday wishes.

On Twitter, one said: “@AlisonHammond I love Alison. she’s always so cheery. Happy birthday, lovey. Have a great day.”

Read more: Alison Hammond called out for Kelvin Fletcher gaffe on This Morning

Another added: “Happy birthday Alison for tomorrow have a good one!”

A third wrote: “Happy Birthday for tomorrow Alison!”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

The Teacher ending
The Teacher final episode on Channel 5 – 8 questions the ending didn’t answer
Phillip Schofield to be replaced on Dancing On ice
Phillip Schofield’s Dancing On Ice replacement ‘revealed’ as he shares health update
prince harry latest
Prince Harry stuns fans with appearance as he shows off new look
Max Tim Coronation Street
Coronation Street fans threaten to switch off over succession of dreadful storylines
Sid Owen reveals baby daughter's name
Ex-EastEnders star Sid Owen reveals newborn daughter’s adorable name in first snaps
bradley walsh on the chase
The Chase: Bradley Walsh giggles as Dec Donnelly mocked in question