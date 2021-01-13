The One Show frustrated some BBC viewers last night when a reporter didn’t wear his mask over his mouth during a segment about lockdown rule breakers.

During Tuesday (January 12) evening’s episode of the talk show, presenter Owain Wyn Evans headed to Wrexham to ask residents what they thought of those breaking the lockdown rules.

Wrexham, as reported by the BBC, currently has six of the 10 highest localised case rates in the whole of Wales.

Owain Wyn Evans was in Wrexham on The One Show (Credit: BBC)

What did BBC viewers say about The One Show?

A number of those watching The One Show, which featured hosts Alex Jones and Amol Rajan yesterday, felt annoyed that Owain had his mask under his chin during part of the segment.

Alex Jones was hosting alongside Amol Rajan (Credit: BBC)

One said: “#theoneshow Your reporter should not wear his mask as a chin sling. Pulling a mask up and down is bad mask etiquette and can cause infection.”

Another tweeted: “Your reporter shouldn’t have had his mask underneath his chin! That’s a big no no! #TheOneShow.”

A third fumed: “Cannot believe you sent that reporter to Wrexham, which has the highest rate in North Wales, he then did what really grates on me and had his mask on his chin! It is NOT a chin warmer! #TheOneShow.”

A fourth wrote: “This is totally unacceptable, what sort of guideline is he following ? If he doesn’t want to wear a mask then do NOT wear it under your chin!”

ED! contacted the BBC for comment.

What happened in the coronavirus lockdown segment?

During the segment, Owain spoke with a number of people in the centre of Wrexham about the current lockdown measures.

Some viewers took issue with the way The One Show reporter wore his mask at certain points (Credit: BBC)

One said: “If people had listened earlier, maybe they wouldn’t be as strict now? But I don’t think they need to be stricter… just for my own sanity, more than anything.”

Another resident told him: “Short-term pain for long-term gain, it’s a much more transmissible bug that’s prevalent now. I’d settle for a stricter lockdown!”

