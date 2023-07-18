Kerry Katona reveals new weight as she hits slimming milestone

Kerry Katona has celebrated a new weight loss milestone. The Atomic Kitten star has been hard at work on her fitness regime, and it seems the hours are paying off.

Kerry was excited to share her latest weight loss figures with fans on Instagram yesterday (July 17). She has been regularly updating her 815k followers on her fitness journey which has included morning yoga, boxing workouts and dieting.

Kerry Katona has been eagerly updating her Instagram followers on her fitness journey (Credit: Instagram)

Kerry Katona weight loss

Now it seems the hard work has resulted in her shifting some serious pounds. Almost three stone to be precise! Taking to Instagram yesterday, Kerry candidly shared a photo of the scales on her latest “weigh in”, which showed she now weighs 10 stone 12lbs.

9 stone here I come!

Tagging her personal trainer, she captioned the photo: “Monday morning weigh in with @francisdiet omg thank you so much for all your help, guidance and firmness!!”

She went on: “Not far till the finish line! I was 13’3 9 stone here I come! And my god I feel soooo much happy mentally, and especially physically!!”

Although Kerry finished up the caption with a joking “LET THE TROLLING COMMENCE!!!”, fans seemed to have nothing but love for the mum of five.

“You looked amazing the other day!!! Proud of you xxx” commented Loose Women star Denise Welch, to which Kerry replied with a heart emoji.

Another fan also cheered her on, saying: “Well done it’s not easy keep up the good work.”

Kerry Katona has now lost almost 3 stone in weight (Credit: YouTube)

“You’ve worked so hard Kerry, well done,” said someone else.

A fourth rightly reminded her: “If you feel happier and healthier both physically and mentally then sod what anyone says or thinks. Good on you girl, well done.”

