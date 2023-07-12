Kerry Katona leaves Brits fuming as she’s accused of ‘queue-jumping’: ’This is why Britain is lost’

Kerry Katona has left her followers on Instagram upset after they hit out at the star, believing that she “queue-jumped” the health system.

The star, 42, took to her social media to inform her followers that she made an appointment with a private health clinic.

And fans weren’t too pleased with her update, accusing Kerry of “queue- jumping” by using private health care.

Kerry Katona was diagnosed with scoliosis (credit: ITV)

Kerry Katona issues health update on Instagram

Writing under her post, Kerry said: “So I have recently been diagnosed with scoliosis. I am now taking my health into my own hands and have gone for a full body MRI that is looking for and can detect pathology in the head/neck, spine, abdomen and pelvis with @pallmallmedical.

“It’s so important to take your health into your own hands, with no NHS referral needed to make an appointment at Pall Mall.

“An MRI scan is a painless and safe procedure, they help to diagnose medical conditions with greater accuracy, leading to more successful treatment of patients suffering from a wide range of conditions that affect the brain, spine and nervous system. They offer no wait times and fast results providing peace of mind.”

She added: “Pall Mall have a network of consultants, doctors and specialists that can send you to if anything further that comes up. My followers can also receive 50% off a Brain and Body MRI Scan when quoting MRISCAN50 until the end of July 2023.

“If you can afford to go private, it takes the strain off the NHS for those people who can’t!” Kerry added that the scan had been gifted at the end of her post.

Fans weren’t happy with Kerry Katona posting about private health care (Credit: GB News)

Fan reaction

Commenting under her post, one person warned: “Be careful with posts like this. The majority of people don’t have funds to go for a full-body MRI. It couldn’t marginalise people within the general population.”

A second wrote: “All well and good for those that can afford it. Wouldn’t it be great if all these private hospitals offered to lighten the load of the NHS.” Another added: “Glad you’re sorting your health out. But as others have said shame these big companies can’t step up and help the NHS.” And a fourth said: “Lucky you can afford it. Are you getting a cut price for advertising?”

Another told Kerry to stop advertising the fact she’s jumped the queue. “This is why we need the NHS, because people who have money can, those who don’t, rely on the NHS. I don’t think advertising, private medical care is not the answer! Please don’t advertise you jumping the queue!”

“Read the room,” another said. “This is why Britain is lost,” said another sadly.

Not everyone felt the same, though. Others thanked her for the information and said they’d be booking themselves in. “I’m grateful for info as now I’m booking my appointment so thank you Kerry,” said one.

