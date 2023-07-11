Kerry Katona denies ‘fake’ comment about marriage to Brian McFadden: ‘That isn’t what I said’

Kerry Katona has slammed claims that she dubbed her marriage to Brian McFadden as “fake”.

The star hit back in a new column in which she branded the Westlife star her “first love”.

Kerry and Brian married in 2002 (Credit: BBC)

Kerry Katona brands first marriage ‘fake’?

Last week, during an interview with the Mirror, Kerry seemingly suggested that her marriage to Brian McFadden was “fake”.

Kerry and Brian tied the knot in 2002. They had two daughters together before divorcing in 2006.

“Obviously first marriage I thought it would last forever, I just went along with it. It was just fake, it wasn’t real, it wasn’t meant to be – it wasn’t what I wanted, it was all fake and phoney,” she said.

Kerry then went on to say that now her daughters are older, she doesn’t need to see Brian. “Not seen him since [Molly’s 21st birthday] because the girls are grown up now, we’ve got no reason to talk,” she said.

Kerry has hit back at reports (Credit: GB News)

Kerry Katona addresses ‘fake’ marriage comments

However, Kerry has now addressed her earlier comments, clarifying what she meant when she said her first marriage was “fake”. She addressed her comments in her column for OK! magazine.

“It was reported last week that I called my marriage to Brian McFadden “fake”. I want to clear up that this isn’t what I said. He was my first love and it was genuine in my eyes. It was very difficult as we were so young,” Kerry said.

“I’m lucky to have Ryan now, and he’s a good father figure to my girls. Molly and Lilly still have a good relationship with Brian and he’s always their dad, but Ryan is a constant in their lives,” she then said.

Brian was given a second chance by Kerry (Credit: ITV)

Kerry takes a swipe at Brian

However, Kerry didn’t pass up on the opportunity to take a swipe at her ex-husband.

She also spoke about how Brian cheated on her before their wedding. At the time, Kerry gave him a second chance – something she said she doesn’t regret.

“I gave my first husband, Brian, another chance when he cheated, and even though it didn’t work out, I would have regretted it if I hadn’t. Plus, I got my girl Lilly out of it, so it was worth it,” she said.

Read more: Kerry Katona makes heartbreaking confession about daughter DJ amid ‘anger’ over ex George Kay’s death

So what do you think of this story? Leave a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.