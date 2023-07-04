Kerry Katona takes swipe at ex Brian McFadden as she brands their marriage ‘fake’ and ‘phoney’

Kerry Katona has taken a fresh swipe at her ex-husband Brian McFadden.

The former Atomic Kitten star and the Westlife star were married from 2002 to 2006. They have two grown-up daughters together: Molly and Lilly-Sue McFadden.

Brian McFadden was Kerry Katona’s first husband (Credit: BBC)

Kerry Katona takes swipe at ex Brian McFadden

Now, almost two decades after their divorce, Kerry has opened up about the marriage, saying that it was “fake” and “phoney”.

In a new interview with the Mirror, Kerry spoke candidly about her first marriage, to Westlife’s Brian.

It was all fake and phoney.

“Obviously first marriage I thought it would last forever, I just went along with it,” she said. However she went on to admit: “It was just fake, it wasn’t real, it wasn’t meant to be – it wasn’t what I wanted, it was all fake and phoney.”

Kerry also admitted to being “so desperate to please” and “be loved”, which resulted in her going about things “the wrong way”.

Kerry took a swipe at Brian in a new interview (Credit: ITV)

What else did Kerry say?

She then took a fresh swipe at her ex-husband himself, admitting that she doesn’t talk to Brian any more and suggesting their daughters do not have a close relationship with him either.

“[I’ve] not seen him [since Molly’s 21st birthday] because the girls are grown up now, we’ve got no reason to talk,” she stated. “Not that we really talked, we never really had that kind of close relationship.”

Turning the conversation to Molly and Lilly-Sue, Kerry claimed they are closer with her fiancé Ryan Mahoney than they are with their father.

They’ll ring Ryan before they ring Brian

“They’ll ring Ryan before they ring Brian. If they need money, they ring Ryan. That’s just how it is, he’s got his own little family now, Ryan pays for Molly’s car insurance. Molly and Ryan have such a great relationship, it’s funny when they’re together.”

ED! have contacted reps of Brian McFadden for comment on this story.

