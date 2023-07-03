Kerry Katona reveals life-long medical diagnosis after being left in tears: ‘I’ve been in such a bad way’

Kerry Katona has revealed a health condition she’s been diagnosed with after being left in tears because of the pain.

The former Atomic Kitten star, 42, said she’s been diagnosed with scoliosis – where the spine twists and curves to the side. Kerry said the condition has left her bedbound and in tears recently.

Last week, Kerry consulted with medical professionals and was finally given an answer to her pain.

Kerry has been diagnosed with scoliosis (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kerry Katona health

The mum-of-five told OK! Magazine: “I was diagnosed with scoliosis last week, after having trouble with my back. I was in so much pain that I was in tears. I went to a chiropractor and had an X-ray, which showed that half of my brain doesn’t work like the other half.

“Honestly, I’ve been in such a bad way, but thankfully, I’m now on a recovery plan which has been much better.

“It’s something I’ll have to live with but at least I know now what it is. I have been doing different tests to see how my brain works and it has been really eye-opening, it’s all connected to my nerves and explains why I was in such awful pain.”

Kerry has been struggling with her back in recent weeks (Credit: ITV)

What is scoliosis?

According to the NHS website, scoliosis is where the spine twists and curves to the side. The condition can affect people of any age but most often starts in children aged 10 to 15.

It can be improved with treatment but treatment is not always needed if the case is mild.

Despite her recent pain and discomfort, Kerry did also have some good news to share. She recently embarked on the Francis Diet to shed some pounds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kerry Katona (@kerrykatona7)

She said she’s now “back in a size 10” and “can’t thank this diet enough”.

Kerry recently opened up about her health woes, saying last week that she had been left bedbound. In her column for OK!, the star revealed: “I’m in a bad way this week with my hips and my back – I’m in so much pain, I’ve essentially been bedbound. My hips have been out of place for a long time, and now it’s got to the point where the pain is making me feel physically sick.”

She added: “I literally can’t do anything and I had to pull my weekend tour. I couldn’t go ahead with it and felt terrible.”

