Kerry Katona shows off incredible weight loss in figure-hugging outfit

Kerry Katona left her fans with their jaws on the floor after showing off her incredible weight loss on Instagram.

The 42-year-old telly legend has been looking better than ever in recent months. Kerry, whose career spans over 20 years, is currently on a journey to overhaul her body.

And at the weekend, Kerry revealed the results of her hard work on Instagram – and her smitten followers couldn’t get enough.

Kerry Katona shows off incredible weight loss on Instagram

Taking to her social media account, the Atomic Kitten singer shared a video of her posing up a storm in a figure-hugging jumpsuit. The mum-of-five looked amazing in the gorgeous outfit, which she accessorised with a pair of chunky heels.

In the caption she wrote: “Living in my @kerryboutique.co.uk jumpsuit in this gorgeous weather sizes 8 to 22 on www.kerryboutique.co.uk.”

Fans gush over Kerry Katona on Instagram

As expected, Kerry’s post went down a treat with her fans who rushed to the comments section to dish out the compliments.

One person gushed: “Looking great Kerry! Keep smashing it.” Someone else said: “So pretty you look fabulous.”

Echoing their thoughts, a third fan penned: “Omg you look amazing.” Meanwhile, another wrote: “Absolutely stunning lady.”

Kerry on her weight loss

Kerry’s stunning post comes after she revealed her fitness and diet plan. The 42-year-old told OK! Magazine: “I’ve started following the Francis Diet, created by fitness coach Scott Francis who is an absolute genius. And it’s all down to my friend Carla. When I first met her three years ago she was 14st and now she’s 8st 7lb.

“She looks amazing. I’m currently 13st, the biggest I’ve ever been, so I want to change that. With this diet, you’re responsible for your own actions, so I’ve been prepping all my food.

“I’ve also been doing home workouts, which are great for when you have lots on. The results he’s achieved with people are incredible and I have every faith in what he does. So, hopefully, this time next year, I’ll be back to a size eight.”

