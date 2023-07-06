Kerry Katona makes heartbreaking confession about daughter DJ amid ‘anger’ over ex George Kay’s death

Kerry Katona has made a heartbreaking admission about her daughter DJ.

Today (July 6) marks four years since the death of DJ’s father and Kerry‘s ex-husband George Kay.

The former professional rugby league player died suddenly of a drug overdose in 2019. Four years on, Kerry has opened up about the loss and the devastating impact it has had on her family.

Kerry married her third husband George Kay in September 2014. The couple had Kerry’s fifth child, Dylan Jorge (DJ) later that year.

Kerry Katona and George Kay had daughter DJ (Credit: Splash News)

Kerry Katona on George Kay death

The following year, Kerry announced that they would be separating after George allegedly assaulted her at their home and was subsequently arrested.

In 2019, George died suddenly at the age of 39. An inquest later revealed that he had bitten into a ball of cocaine.

Speaking to Ok!, Kerry revealed that she still thinks about her ex-husband a lot.

DJ wants Ryan to adopt her because she doesn’t know any different.

“It’s four years on but George still pops into my head every day,” she said. “I look at DJ and I think, ‘She looks like her dad,’ but everyone thinks she looks like me.”

She continued to open up about how breaking the news to DJ had been the hardest thing about George’s death.

Kerry said: “I was angry, I still am. He put, not just me, but the children through so much and then just died. The trauma stays with you.”

Kerry Katona revealed that her daughter does not remember her dad (Credit: GB News)

Kerry then heartbreakingly revealed that eight-year-old DJ, who was only four when George died, “doesn’t have any memories of her dad”.

She suggested that arrangements may soon be made for her current fiancé Ryan Mahoney to adopt DJ.

Kerry added: “DJ wants Ryan to adopt her because she doesn’t know any different. The older kids have more memories of George, but DJ only knows Ryan.”

As Kerry and George never officially divorced, it seems she has also had to put a hold on plans to marry her Ryan. She said she has to get George’s death certificate before marrying again as she’s a widow.

