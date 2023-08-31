Samia Longchambon hit by series of disasters on family holiday as fans rally around: ‘Home now, no place I’d rather be’

Coronation Street star Samia Longchambon fans have rallied around the star after she was hit by a series of disasters on a recent holiday.

The Coronation Street actress jetted off to Mallorca with her family, but it didn’t turn out to be the relaxed trip she had hoped for.

Sharing some snaps on Instagram, Samia told her followers: “Our holiday in Mallorca consisted of.. flight delays (there and back), stolen bank card, a tornado, and I had a bit of a bug for the first few days.”

However, despite the setbacks, Samia was keen to focus on the positives.

“We managed to get there and back safely, I got my stolen money back from my bank, we stayed safe in the storm and we got to spend time in the sun, see friends and eat lovely food,” she added.

Explaining she wanted to keep it real, she continued: “Home now and there’s no place I’d rather be! I know I could’ve just put some caption about holidays been amazing (which they are obviously), but I feel like we get enough of people ‘living their best lives’ on here without showing the reality sometimes..

“Hope you’ve all had a lovely summer break and to those people affected by the flight delays… I feel you!”

Fans rally around

Fans took to the comment section as they shared their support. “So sorry you had so many problems on holiday. I do hope you all managed to enjoy some of it despite that. You look absolutely stunning in the photo Samia,” one wrote.

Another said: “How refreshing to have real life for a change sorry you went through the mill and glad you’re home safe.” A third added: “So happy everything worked out in the end and your all safe and sound.”

Someone else said: “I hope you all had a great time and are feeling better.”

Samia enjoyed some time in the sun with her Dancing On Ice star husband Sylvain Longchambon and their son Yves, seven, and Samia’s 13-year-old daughter Freya from a previous relationship.

The couple met on the ITV show as skating partners in 2013. They recently celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary.

