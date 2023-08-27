Coronation Street stars Samia Longchambon and Jane Danson have both admitted they are upset over ITV’s latest axing decision.

The channel, home to Corrie, has announced it is closing children’s television outlet CITV after 30 years.

Samia starred on Children’s Ward alongside Jane and Danny Dyer (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

ITV closes CITV

The broadcaster released a statement to Sky News earlier this week. They explained the classic TV channel will be replaced with the new ITVX Kids.

“As a consequence of this new streaming approach and responding to the changing ways children and their parents are increasingly accessing content, the CITV broadcast channel will close after the summer holidays on 1st September,” they said.

CITV, aimed at kids aged 5 to 12, was launched in 1983 and ran across weekday afternoons. In 2006 it launched as an independent kids’ channel across digital platforms.

Children of the 80s and 90s will remember the channel for shows such as Fraggle Rock, The Worst Witch, Horrid Henry, Art Attack and Children’s Ward. The latter starred both Samia and Jane.

Samia is sad over the CITV news (Credit: ITV)

Samia Longchambon ‘sad’ over ITV’s decision

Maria Connor actress Samia has posted on social media how sad she feels about the decision to axe the channel that started her career.

She shared an archive image of her and the cast of Children’s Ward. She captioned it: “It’s sad to hear that CITV is closing as a channel… I’ve got special memories of working on some of its shows.

“This throwback is from The Ward 1995 (previously Children’s Ward)… How many of you are old enough to remember that?!”

She also tagged Jane and Danny Dyer, asking fans if they were able to spot her fellow soap stars.

Jane took to the comments section to reveal her own upset over the news: “Absolutely heartbreaking. It [was] such a brilliant platform for us as young actors and produced some amazing shows. Such a shame.”

Leanne Battersby star Jane Danson has also shared her upset (Credit: ITV)

Others reveal their sadness

Fellow Corrie star Rhea Bailey, who played unhinged Caz Hammond added: “Where we first met as well!!! Such awesome memories of spending a summer on that show!!!

Other fans commented that Samia and Jane haven’t changed a bit – though many struggled to spot Danny Dyer in the pic.

Lots of Samia’s followers were upset over the news: “Such a sad day when our childhood channels and shows all start to disappear,” said one.

“I grew up in a CITV rather than CBBC household – so sad to hear it’s coming to an end,” shared one more.

Another agreed: “Ah I loved Children’s Ward…very sad the TV channel is ending, had some fab shows used to always watch it when I got in from school.”

