Coronation Street fan theory ‘reveals’ identity of Maria’s stalker, as ex-villain teases ‘look who’s back’

A Coronation Street fan thinks they have figured out who Maria’s stalker could be after an ex-villain teased they were ‘back’ on the cobbles.

For months Maria has faced horrible comments from online trolls, a few which led her to fear for her life.

But now one fan thinks that the comments could be from Caz Hammond after actress Rhea Bailey teased she’s ‘back’ on the soap.

On Instagram, Rhea shared a series of photos on the set of Coronation Street after visiting with her husband Darren Everest and daughter.

They posed for photos outside The Rovers, The Kabin store and Roy’s Rolls cafe before Darren performed with his group The Overtones.

She captioned the post: “Look who’s back!”

But then Rhea clarified: “I’m just playing. Nobody panic. Lovely evening on the cobbles.

“Thanks @smoothradio @the_overtones and @coronationstreet, miss you guys.

“Felt special to be back where it all started. Without this job, we may never have met! Think Caz is still serving time somewhere.”

However one fan thinks that Caz could be Maria’s stalker who has been sending her abuse online.

Is Caz Maria’s stalker in Coronation Street?

One fan commented on the post saying: “I think Caz might be Maria’s stalker.”

Rhea responded with a shocked faced emoji.

Other fans demanded Caz come back.

One wrote: “Bring Caz back @coronationstreet.”

A second said: “Think you ought to be back in it.”

A third added: “She should come back with Sophie Webster! No longer enemies.”

Who is Caz Hammond in Coronation Street?

Caz first appeared in 2015 and was the fiancée of Kate Connor.

Caz was jealous of Kate’s friendship with Sophie Webster.

However she soon believed that Kate had romantic interest in Maria.

Eventually Kate and Caz broke up when Kate found out she had been faking a serious injury.

What happened between Caz and Maria?

Caz gained sympathy from Maria and she allowed her to stay in her flat.

But this caused problems with Maria and her boyfriend Luke and they split up.

Maria kicked Caz out but when she found her sleeping rough, she let her come to stay again.

Caz found herself falling for Maria and tried to get closer to her, but when Maria rejected her and wanted her to move out, Caz turned nasty.

Caz followed Maria to London and stole her credit card and began making purchases.

She also bought a mobile phone to send abusive messages to herself.

When Maria returned home she was horrified to find blood splatters and Caz gone.

After Kate received a distressed voicemail from Caz she believed Maria had hurt her.

Meanwhile police believed Maria actually murdered Caz.

But it turned out Caz was hiding out in a bedsit, using a hidden camera to spy on Maria.

Maria was facing a murder charge but Kate’s brother Aidan spotted Caz working in a factory.

Over the webcam, Caz heard Kate tell Aidan she still loved Caz and she returned to the street, hoping they could get back together.

But it turned out to be a trap and Caz was arrested by police.

