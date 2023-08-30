Katie Price slammed by animal charity over behaviour towards new dog: ‘She is an unfit dog guardian and irresponsible person’

Katie Price has been slammed by an animal charity amid claims she ‘hit’ her new dog during a TikTok video.

Ex glamour star Katie, 45, came under fire from PETA after she introduced Tank to her fans online recently.

Katie appeared to become distracted from her broadcast when the puppy moved around in front of the camera.

And some viewers questioned whether Katie had ‘struck’ Tank after she moved him off from sitting on a jumper. The dog was not in shot as Katie reached over and allegedly made contact with him with her hand in the livestream.

Now PETA‘s founder has claimed Katie, formerly known as Jordan, is an “unfit dog guardian and an irresponsible person”.

Accusations have been levelled at Katie Price (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Katie Price and her new dog news

Katie is believed to have adopted Tank following the death of protection dog Blade over the summer.

But PETA founder Ingrid Newkirk has indicated she believes Katie shouldn’t have dogs as pets.

Katie Price is an unfit dog guardian and an irresponsible person.

Ms Newkirk is reported to have told MailOnline: “Short of shooting a puppy in the head on TikTok, there is almost nothing more Katie Price could do to cement the fact that she is an unfit dog guardian and an irresponsible person.”

ED! has approached Katie Price for comment.

What pets does Katie Price own?

Katie has been criticised by PETA previously, too.

According to the Mail’s website, PETA Vice President of Programmes Elisa Allen said following her dog Blade’s passing: “After a seventh animal died in her custody, Katie Price should be facing more than the court of public opinion – she should face a court of law and be banned for life from keeping animals.

“PETA urges authorities to look into Blade’s death and reminds the public that it’s not just Price who has blood on her hands. Greedy breeders who keep selling or ‘gifting’ animals to her are also to blame. They know full well what the likely outcome will be.”

PETA claims Katie Price is ‘irresponsible’ (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Other pets Katie has lost over the years include Pomeranian Sharon, French Bulldog Rolo, Alsatian Sparkle, German Shepherd Queenie, chameleon Marvin, and one of her horses.

Furthermore, among the animals she currently owns as Chihuahuas Captain, Buddy, Colin, and Batman, alongside horses Wallis and Emma, and guinea pigs.

Read more: All the pets Katie Price has ever owned and what happened to them

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.