Katie Price facing more backlash as she’s accused of ‘hitting’ new dog on TikTok live

Former glamour model Katie Price has come under fire after recently going live on social media with her new pet dog, Tank.

Katie, a very public person, has not long been on the social media platform TikTok.

In a recent episode of her podcast, The Katie Price Show, where she talks with her sister about her life, she mentioned how much she “loves” the platform.

However, her love of the platform may have seen her tackle going live prematurely.

Katie Price’s live blooper with her dog

In footage obtained by The Sun, the star sat down to talk to her fans and soon lost her flow when her dog Tank sat on one of her favourite jumpers.

“Get off,” she barked at him. “You’re sitting on my jumpers, my love jumpers that I love. Get off.”

She then proceeded to move the dog off of her and off screen.

She continued: “Jesus Christ… Anyway, as I was saying…”

Onlookers were shocked to supposedly see Katie turn to the dog, visibly frustrated and then off-screen heard a sound that prompted social media users to question if she had ‘hit’ her dog.

After she resumed her live and said: “Isn’t it hectic in here, honestly, if you could see…”

Fans question her behaviour

One spectator asked: “Did she just hit her dog?” while another added: “Omggggg.”

Katie’s handling of pets has long been questioned after seven pets have reportedly died in her care since 2017.

A petition was set up online in 2020 on the platform Change.com, lobbying for the star not to be able to buy any more animals. The petition was started after a dog allegedly died in her care after the star only had the dog for 24 hours.

The petition has over 35,000 signatures and details the alleged cases where animals died under her supervision.

Katie’s other pets

Earlier this year, her German Shepherd guard dog Blade was killed after a vehicle hit the animal near her Sussex home.

Months earlier, her Pomeranian, Sharon, was also reportedly killed on the same stretch of road.

Blade and Sharon are just two of her pets that are now deceased. Katie lost one of her horses after it escaped onto a motorway. Another of her German Shepherds, Queenie, was hit by delivery driver as well.

The star has been making headlines lately after reportedly moving out of Mucky Mansion to live with her fiancé Carl Woods.

