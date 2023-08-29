Katie Price sat on the sofa on This Morning talking
News

Katie Price facing more backlash as she’s accused of ‘hitting’ new dog on TikTok live

Katie made an error online

By Entertainment Daily

Former glamour model Katie Price has come under fire after recently going live on social media with her new pet dog, Tank.

Katie, a very public person, has not long been on the social media platform TikTok.

In a recent episode of her podcast, The Katie Price Show, where she talks with her sister about her life, she mentioned how much she “loves” the platform.

However, her love of the platform may have seen her tackle going live prematurely.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

Katie Price’s live blooper with her dog

In footage obtained by The Sun, the star sat down to talk to her fans and soon lost her flow when her dog Tank sat on one of her favourite jumpers.

“Get off,” she barked at him. “You’re sitting on my jumpers, my love jumpers that I love. Get off.”

She then proceeded to move the dog off of her and off screen.

She continued: “Jesus Christ… Anyway, as I was saying…”

Onlookers were shocked to supposedly see Katie turn to the dog, visibly frustrated and then off-screen heard a sound that prompted social media users to question if she had ‘hit’ her dog.

After she resumed her live and said: “Isn’t it hectic in here, honestly, if you could see…”

Fans question her behaviour

One spectator asked: “Did she just hit her dog?” while another added: “Omggggg.”

Katie’s handling of pets has long been questioned after seven pets have reportedly died in her care since 2017.

A petition was set up online in 2020 on the platform Change.com, lobbying for the star not to be able to buy any more animals. The petition was started after a dog allegedly died in her care after the star only had the dog for 24 hours.

The petition has over 35,000 signatures and details the alleged cases where animals died under her supervision.

ED! has reached out to reps for Katie for comment.

Katie’s other pets

Earlier this year, her German Shepherd guard dog Blade was killed after a vehicle hit the animal near her Sussex home.

Katie Price and Carl Woods talking on the ITV show Good Morning Britain
Katie Price is now reportedly living full-time in Essex with Carl (Credit: YouTube)

Months earlier, her Pomeranian, Sharon, was also reportedly killed on the same stretch of road.

Blade and Sharon are just two of her pets that are now deceased. Katie lost one of her horses after it escaped onto a motorway. Another of  her German Shepherds, Queenie, was hit by delivery driver as well.

The star has been making headlines lately after reportedly moving out of Mucky Mansion to live with her fiancé Carl Woods.

Read more: Katie Price’s former surrogate makes shock claims about the real reason the model wants another baby

YouTube video player

What do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know!

Related Topics

Katie Price

Trending Articles

Richard Madeley / Kate Garraway on GMB today
Richard Madeley forced to apologise after leaving Kate Garraway stunned with his behaviour on GMB: ‘Excuse me’
Myleene Klass, Vanessa Feltz and Ben Ofoedu
Myleene Klass takes savage ‘swipe’ at Vanessa Feltz’s cheating ex as This Morning star pays tribute to her
Coronation Street's Stephen Reid, the Coronation Street logo and background of the Rovers
Coronation Street fans rumble Stephen’s next victim – and it’s one of his family
Samia Longchambon and Jane Danson split image
Coronation Street stars Samia Longchambon and Jane Danson left ‘absolutely heartbroken’ by latest ITV axing decision
Emmerdale's Chloe, the Emmerdale logo and background of the Dales
Emmerdale fans ‘work out’ baby Reuben twist as Chloe set to die?
Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford on This Morning
Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford handed ‘sad’ TV blow