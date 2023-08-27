Katie Price’s former surrogate makes shock claims about the real reason the model wants another baby

In Katie Price news, the glamour model’s former surrogate has made a shock claim about the mother-of-five.

The star’s former surrogate – who has now been named – revealed the “real” reason why Katie wants another baby in a new interview.

Katie Price news: Star dealt huge blow as former surrogate ‘pulls out’

Last week, it was revealed that Katie had signed up a fan to act as her surrogate. However, on Friday (August 25), it was revealed that the surrogate had “pulled out” after being “disrespected” by the former glamour model.

“Katie’s surrogate feels completely let down. She sacrificed a lot of time and energy getting to know Katie and verbally agreeing to carry her baby, which is a huge decision,” a source told the MailOnline.

“As a fan of Katie’s, this was something that she wanted to do until they finally met in person, and she was treated appallingly,” they then continued.

“The surrogate feels she was disrespected by Katie, who also didn’t make her children feel welcome and she certainly wasn’t appreciated, considering the sacrifice she was willing to make,” they then added.

Katie Price news: Star’s former surrogate speaks out

Now, Katie’s former surrogate has spoken out. In a new interview with The Sun, she revealed why she decided to pull out. She also seemingly revealed the “real” reason behind Katie wanting to have another baby.

The surrogate, Sheena-Disney Mackenzie, 42, claims she was treated “disgustingly” by the model. She claims that she was a huge fan of the star before, and even had a tattoo of her signature on her thigh.

Sheena revealed that Katie had booked her and her kids into a hotel. They were planning on going to watch the Barbie movie together. However, Katie never replied to Sheena – meaning that Sheena and her children had to go home.

“We were all going to watch the Barbie movie. We all bought new clothes and wore pink – we were all dolled up, me and my girls,” she said.

“But there was nothing, no communication. I got onto a nanny and the nanny said Kate says she’s gone back to Essex. I had to get on a train and go back home,” she then said.

‘Real’ reason why Katie wants another child?

The surrogate then went on to say that Katie had contacted her and told her she was going to go ahead with her plans for baby number six alone.

Sheena revealed that Katie’s real reason for having another baby is to allegedly stay out of prison. Katie has faced prison time on a number of occasions in the past but has always avoided going.

“The last message Kate sent to me, she messaged me saying she was going to try and do it all herself, which will probably keep her out of prison. She’s going to try and carry the baby herself,” Sheena said.

ED! has contacted Katie’s reps for comment.

