8 celebs having a far worse week than us, from Holly Willoughby to Katie Price

Our World Cup dreams are over for another four years, Wilko is no more and summer is in its final days. Could this week possibly get any worse? For these celebs, yes…

Holly Willoughby

Barely a week has gone by this year where Holly hasn’t found herself in the headlines. This week, it really looked like she was going to be in the limelight for a positive reason, as she announced an upcoming appearance in one of her fave TV shows, Midsomer Murders.

Holly has been slammed for her Midsomer Murders cameo (Credit: ITV)

However it all came crashing down today when a clip was played on This Morning and was promptly hit with some harsh critique on social media.

Amy Nuttall

We wish we could give Amy Nuttall a big hug! According to reports, her marriage to Andrew Buchan could be back on the rocks after a tricky few months for the couple.

Princess Andre

Results Day is a nerve-wracking experience for anyone, but when your parents are Katie Price and Peter Andre, and when you choose to livestream the occasion to 647k Instagram followers, there really is nowhere to hide.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Princess Andre (@officialprincess_andre)

Hundreds tuned in to watch Princess Andre open her dreaded envelope, and find out the gutting news that she will have to resit her Maths GCSE.

Listening to her cries of: “I hate maths, I never get maths” reminded us how blessed we are at never having to do algebra ever again.

Katie Price and Carl Woods

It’s been a tough old week for Princess’ mum too. Katie and partner Carl Woods reportedly had their hopes for a baby shattered this week, as a surrogate they had found pulled out.

And if that wasn’t enough, Carl has also apparently had a run in with their neighbours. According to reports, he’s been grassed up to the council for running a car dealership without a license – something he strongly denies.

The Lionesses

How much difference a week can make! This time last week we were all preparing for the Lionesses to bring football home, only to have our dreams shattered in a devastating 90 minutes.

If losing out at the final stage wasn’t gutting enough for the England ladies, they then found themselves blasted by fans when they failed to greet them at Heathrow airport. Some had even been camping out since 3am!

Hundreds of England fans waiting at Heathrow Airport were left disappointed after Lionesses returned from the World Cup only to leave through a private exit. Poor form if you ask me. pic.twitter.com/Fxq9TQlLvV — Football Hub (@FootbalIhub) August 22, 2023

Andi Peters

Poor Andi Peters also deserves to put his feet up this weekend. The former children’s TV presenter stepped in for some relief presenting on This Morning this week and how did viewers thank him? With complaints that he was acting like he was on kids TV.

Fern Britton

Fern’s another person who needs a hug (or a G&T!) Earlier this week, her ex-husband of 20 years, Phil Vickery, was apparently seen looking cosy with one of her pals.

Poor Fern! (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine Stanton had already been photographed kissing Phil last year, only two years after his relationship with Fern ended. What happened to girl code?

