Gogglebox return date finally confirmed? ‘What a Treat’

The most recent series of Gogglebox wound up on Channel 4 in June – but when is Gogglebox back in 2023?

Since the likes Giles and Mary, Amira and Amani, and Sophie and Pete were last on the box, episodes of Celebrity Gogglebox have aired.

We miss Gogglebox! (Credit: Channel 4)

When is Gogglebox back on Channel 4 in 2023?

Channel 4‘s Friday night schedules currently feature a Gogglebox-shaped hole. But those missing out on their regular dose of the Goggleboxers can look forward to new episodes once the summer has passed.

However, show favourites Dave and Shirley issued an update this week suggesting that the show will be back next month. Posting on Instagram, the pair revealed they’d headed off on a sunshine holiday – their last before the new series starts.

They captioned their pic: “One more holiday before #gogglebox starts in September ola!”

Fans were thrilled by the update. One said: “Have a great time you lovely funny couple. Can’t wait to see you back on my TV in September!” Another added: “You two are so funny. Can’t wait for Gogglebox!”

A third commented: “Have a wonderful time, guys. Looking forward to seeing you both in September. Enjoy the sunshine.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Griffiths (@dave_shirl_gogglebox)

Rumoured start date for Gogglebox on Channel 4?

However, it has now been reported that the show will be returning sooner than you may think.

According to The Sun, the show will be hitting screens on September 8, 2023. This is a Friday.

This rumoured start date is in line with when the show has launched in the past. Since 2017, the show hasn’t launched any later than the third week of September.

However, this reported date hasn’t yet been officially confirmed by Channel 4.

ED! has contacted Channel 4 for comment.

Gogglebox stars Amira and Amani are expected to return in September (Credit: Channel 4 Entertainment YouTube)

Hints from the Siddiquis, Jenny Newby, and Lee Riley

Dave and Shirley aren’t the only ones to announce the show’s return. Both Lee and Jenny, as well as the Siddiquis, said it would return in September after filming for series 21 wrapped.

Jenny and Lee said in the caption of a post uploaded in early June: “Have a fabulous summer and we’ll be back on the couch in September.”

And Baasit also said as he shared an Insta pic of his family on June 9: “We will be back in September.”

It remains to be seen whether their hints turn out to be true.

Read more: Gogglebox star Jenny Newby shares baby joy as co-stars offer their congratulations: ‘She’s your double’

Are you excited for the new series of Gogglebox? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know!