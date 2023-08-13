Gogglebox star Jenny Newby has shared a gorgeous photo to mark becoming a great-grandmother for the third time.

The 67-year-old TV star celebrated the happy news with a lovely Instagram post – shared on her and co-star Lee’s account.

The post, which Lee appears to have shared, was captioned: “Congratulations Jenny on your new great granddaughter Olive-Mae – more babysitting duties I think.” In the sweet snap, she can be seen cradling the tiny newborn, who is wearing a pink hat and gazing at her great-grandma!

Jenny’s fans and co-stars rushed to congratulate her after they saw the news. Ellie Warner wrote: “Congratulations Jenny and family.” While Ellie’s sister Izzy wrote: “Congratulations Jenny, she’s absolutely adorable.” Dave and Shirley Griffiths replied: “Congratulations lovely girl, love Dave and Shirley xxx.”

Fans shared their joy at Jenny’s beautiful new arrival. One wrote: “She looks like you!” While another gushed: “Congratulations Jenny she’s your double.” A third fan added: “Congratulations Jenny she is absolutely beautiful!!” A final well-wisher commented: “Congratulations lovely Jenny and happy times for the family.”

Jenny’s other great-grandchildren

Elsewhere, we got to meet Jenny’s other gorgeous grandchildren on a recent episode of Gogglebox. Little Liberty and a toddler made their on-screen debut in the caravan in Hull.

While the toddler enjoyed his bottle, Liberty was chatting with Lee. After Jenny said some parts of her appearance might make her look older, Lee hilariously goaded Liberty. She explained: “Your hair and your glasses. And your clothes. You dress like an old lady.”

Lee hilariously chipped in: “And her wrinkly skin, too?”

Jenny sat with Lee and her great-grandkids (Credit: Channel 4)

When will Gogglebox start?

Meanwhile, Gogglebox faves Dave and Shirley confirmed the show will be back next month. Posting on Instagram, the pair said they’d headed off on a sunny holiday and it would be their last before the new series starts.

Although an exact date is yet to be announced, in recent years, the autumn run of shows haven’t started any later than September 17. With the 2022 series kicking off on September 9, it’s likely Friday September 8 could be the date we’re waiting for.

