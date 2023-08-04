The most recent series of Gogglebox wound up on Channel 4 in June – but when is Gogglebox back in 2023?

Since the likes Giles and Mary, Amira and Amani, and Sophie and Pete were last on the box, episodes of Celebrity Gogglebox have aired.

However, there are fans who reckon the famous face version of the couch potato critic series just doesn’t compare. And that’s despite it featuring viewers faves such as Rylan (and his mum), and Jane McDonald.

Channel 4’s Friday night schedules currently include repeats of Gogglebox from years past. But those missing out on their regular dose of the Goggleboxers can look forward to new episodes once the summer has passed.

Sophie and Pete are two of Gogglebox’s most beloved stars (Credit: Channel 4 Entertainment YouTube)

When is Gogglebox back on Channel 4 in 2023? When will series 22 start?

According to reports, series 22 of Gogglebox will begin in September. A more precise air date is yet to be confirmed.

Earlier series until 2016 tended to see a new series begin in the last third of September.

But in more recent years, the autumn run hasn’t started any later than September 17.

And the 2022 series kicked off on September 9. So while it isn’t known exactly when Gogglebox will continue in 2023, Friday September 8 might be worth circling in your diary.

Gogglebox stars Amira and Amani are expected to return in September (Credit: Channel 4 Entertainment YouTube)

Hints from the Siddiquis, Jenny Newby and Lee Riley

September – just a month away – has been confirmed as the transmission date, however.

Both Lee and Jenny, as well as the Siddiquis, said as much on Instagram after filming for series 21 wrapped.

Jenny and Lee said in the caption of a post uploaded in early June: “Have a fabulous summer and we’ll be back on the couch in September.”

Giles and Mary will return! (Credit: Channel 4 Entertainment YouTube)

We will be back in September.

And Baasit also said as he shared an Insta pic of his family on June 9: “We will be back in September.”

Not all that long to wait, then.

