Gogglebox cast member Ellie Warner has revealed she was rushed to A&E after developing a “painful” health condition following the birth of her son.

The TV favourite, and partner Natt, welcomed her first child, Ezra in June. Since then, she has been keeping her loyal legion of fans updated on the new chapter in their lives.

However, earlier this week, Ellie detailed her breastfeeding journey on Instagram – explaining that it hasn’t always been a smooth one. So much so, that she was forced to go to A&E after experiencing “so much pain”.

Gogglebox cast: Ellie issues update after A&E dash

Taking to her Instagram on Friday (August 4) Ellie shared a lengthy and “scary” post in a bid to “encourage or empower” others.

“I knew as soon as I was pregnant that I wanted to breastfeed,” she began. “As a first time mum I had no idea what to expect and was scared to be over confident.”

Despite the tot needing treatment for wind and a tongue-tie, Ellie revealed that she and Ezra took “naturally” to breastfeeding in the first few days.

However, just a few weeks after giving birth, the Gogglebox star developed an incredibly painful blocked milk duct. She said she tried different methods to clear it “but nothing worked”.

Gogglebox star ‘was in so much pain’ she was ‘crying’

She went on: “Eventually it turned into mastitis. I went to the GP who prescribed antibiotics but after 10 days, it turned into an abscess. It was a bit tender, but not too painful, and I didn’t have a fever, so I carried on as normal.

“The morning that the abscess burst, I was in so much pain that I was crying. I was scared to feed off the affected boob and couldn’t get seen by my own GP. I managed to get an appointment at the out-of-hours GP, who told me to go to A&E and I was beside myself and in a lot of pain, but the consultant in A&E was kind and referred me to the breast clinic the next day.”

Gogglebox star Ellie on her breastfeeding journey

Ellie explained: “I didn’t want this to be the end of my breastfeeding journey, as I wasn’t ready to stop. I was proud of what I’d achieved so far.”

After being rushed to the hospital, Ellie was advised to continue breastfeeding, as she admitted: “I carried on and felt some relief. The next morning I went back to the hospital to see an advanced nurse and practitioner in the breast clinic.”

Ellie added: “She aspirated the abscess with a needle and pain went away almost immediately. The relief was immense. After some different antibiotics and a few weeks, the abscess was much better, and I am still exclusively breastfeeding Ezra.”

The post also included adorable photos of Ellie and her son. Captioning the post, she penned: “Feel a bit of a [bleep] sharing my breastfeeding journey, but even if it helps to encourage or empower one person then it’s worth it!”

