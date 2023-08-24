Katie Price embroiled in ‘feud’ with new neighbours as fiancé Carl Woods ‘reported to council’

Katie Price can’t seem to catch a break lately, with her recent move to Essex with fiancé Carl Woods reportedly being less than ideal.

The TV personality has relocated to Essex amid her current bankruptcy issues. However, their move has been far from blissful, with Carl already reportedly upsetting the neighbours.

It’s car dealer Carl’s business venture that seems to have rubbed his neighbours up the wrong way. In fact, they are now said to have reported the number of vehicles constantly at the couple’s Essex property to the council.

Katie and Carl met in 2020 and have had an on-again-off-again relationship ever since (Credit: ITV)

Run in with the neighbours

A source alleged to The Sun that the couple had not applied for a licence to run a home business. The busybody told the publication: “Neighbours spotted several cars parked outside the new home in Essex and have reported him to the council.”

They then went on to claim: “They haven’t applied for a licence to run a business from the home, and cars are always coming and going – it’s really loud.”

His successful car dealership is run from a separate secure unit that his company rents. Carl has no ongoing enforcement cases with the local council.

However, Carl has hit back at the claims through his reps, and revealed why he won’t have applied for said licence. His rep explained to ED!: “Carl was not conducting any form of business activity from his personal address. Carl simply resides at the property.”

Speaking about his car dealership, they then went on to state that Carl isn’t being investigated by the local council. “His successful car dealership is run from a separate secure unit that his company rents. Carl has no ongoing enforcement cases with the local council.”

The Sun also alleged that Carl’s cars had also been reported when he lived at Katie’s Mucky Mansion. ED! has also contacted Katie’s reps for comment.

Katie had a Channel 4 show where she renovated The Mucky Mansion (Credit: Channel 4)

Katie and Carl’s relationship

The couple confirmed they were back together last June and recently went to Ibiza together on holiday. It is believed that Katie moved out of her Mucky Mansion pad to spend more time with Carl in Essex.

Katie was declared bankrupt in 2019. In July this year, she appeared at a court hearing over her £3.2 million debt repayment. It is unclear if she can hold onto the property featured in the Channel 4 show – Katie Price’s Mucky Mansion.

