Katie Price and Carl Woods to marry in ‘behind bars ceremony’ as model faces jail time?

The latest Katie Price news has reportedly seen the glamour model considering a “behind-bars” wedding to fiancé Carl Woods, should she go to jail.

Earlier this month, Katie begged authorities to jail her because she’s sick of being threatened with court letters about her bankruptcy hearing.

Now it’s been claimed that, should she go to prison, she’d like to marry Carl behind bars, with the source speculating that it’ll be another chapter in the pair’s “fairy-tale romance”.

Katie Price has pleaded with authorities to jail her, but will she tie the knot behind bars? (Credit: Splash News)

Katie Price news: Model to marry behind bars?

The mum of five is due in court again next month for another bankruptcy hearing. However, ahead of the court date she has pleaded with the authorities to jail her.

Katie told the Mirror: “The bankruptcy I’m in, I actually think it’s quite good for me to be in a bankruptcy, and it’s good because I can see everything that’s going on now. Whereas before, I was in the fast lane. I’m so threatened with court letters. I’ve been to court more times than I’ve had hot dinners lately. I am not scared of court any more. I have said: ‘Can’t you put me to prison just to cover it all? Just be done with it.'”

She then added: “I’m fed up with the reminders and why I’m in it [court]. I genuinely don’t care if I go to prison. Because it’s done then.”

Now, according to OK!, the star thinks a prison stint will “relaunch her career”. And she’s also eyeing prison nuptials to fiancé Carl, it’s claimed.

‘Delusional’

According to the insider: “Katie isn’t comprehending the severity of what’s coming – or how long she could actually be jailed for. Her mum, Amy, has warned her that she should be eating humble pie to avoid jail, not serving it. She’s also warned Katie about the danger of a massive public backlash if she treats jail like a game, but she isn’t getting through to her. Katie thinks people will be behind her.”

They went on to speculate that Katie is “adamant: that a stint in prison will “relaunch her career”. “She believes it’ll be her route to book deals, behind bars-style documentaries, television interviews. Katie thinks prison will be like a cushy holiday, and she’s even asked about on-site hair salons and nail bars. She joked recently about having her hair braided like she had in the I’m A Celebrity jungle so it’s easier to maintain if she’s behind bars,” they alleged.

Carl Woods has shut down rumours he’s marrying Katie (Credit: Splash News)

‘Forbidden’ love

Katie reportedly thinks she’ll come out of a bankruptcy sentence “with more money than she went in with”. She is also said to think that any prison term would just be another chapter in her “fairy-tale romance” with Carl.

Of course, the pair have had an on/off relationship over the years after being hit by infidelity rumours.

The source went on to speculate that Katie would like a “behind bars” wedding: “If that’s not an option then there’s even talk about her and Carl getting married before she’s jailed, so people will root for her more. It’s all about headlines for Katie. She believes Carl will wait for her on the outside. She thinks people will buy into their ‘forbidden’ behind bars love story.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Katie Price Show (@thekatiepriceshow)

‘Am I getting married again?’

Last week Katie posted a picture of herself in a wedding dress to Instagram and posted: “Am I getting married again?” She pointed fans to her new podcast, but she didn’t exactly shut down the rumours, instead insisting that if/when she does, her mum will definitely be there.

Carl had a more definitive answer to the “am I getting married again” question, though. “No chance,” he posted in the comments section.

ED! has contacted Katie’s reps for comment.

