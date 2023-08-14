Katie Price ‘genuinely doesn’t care’ if she goes to prison as she begs authorities to jail her

The latest Katie Price news has seen the model admit that she has asked the authorities to send her to prison because she’s sick of being “threatened” with court letters.

Katie is due back in court on September 14, it’s reported, for another bankruptcy hearing. The former glamour model, 45, was declared bankrupt in 2019. Back in July a court hearing took place at the Royal Courts of Justice over her £3.2 million debt repayment. The hearing saw the model accused of a “breach of income payments agreement”.

Now Katie, who is a mother of five, is expected to head back to court to give evidence in a fresh hearing. There, it’s thought she will try to save her house, the so-called Mucky Mansion.

And the model has declared that she isn’t scared of going to prison. In fact, she says being put away would be a “win-win situation” as she could then “do a story” about her experience.

Katie Price latest: Model begs authorities to send her to jail

Katie told the Mirror: “The bankruptcy I’m in, I actually think it’s quite good for me to be in a bankruptcy, and it’s good because I can see everything that’s going on now. Whereas before, I was in the fast lane. I’m so threatened with court letters. I’ve been to court more times than I’ve had hot dinners lately. I am not scared of court any more. I have said: ‘Can’t you put me to prison just to cover it all? Just be done with it.'”

She then added: “I’m fed up with the reminders and why I’m in it [court]. I genuinely don’t care if I go to prison. Because it’s done then.”

‘I wouldn’t be in there long’

Katie even said that she wants to “experience what it’s like” in jail. And she said it’ll be a “win-win situation” if she does end up serving time.

She said: “I love all the prison stuff and I can experience what it’s like in there. I could do a story when I come out of me in prison, and it’s a win-win situation isn’t it? It wouldn’t affect my job, it wouldn’t affect nothing. I wouldn’t be in there long. If they keep threatening me, just do it. ‘If you do this you could go to prison …’ Just do it,” she said.

