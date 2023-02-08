Katie Price pouting on a night out
Katie Price avoids latest bankruptcy court hearing over £3.2m debt

It's been rescheduled till April

By Nancy Brown
Katie Price has avoided her latest bankruptcy court hearing over her reported £3.2m debt.

The model was due to appear in court tomorrow (February 9). However, it has now been shifted for the fourth time, according to The Sun.

Katie will now be due court to answer questions about her spending and paying back her creditors in April.

Katie Price avoids latest court hearing

The model, who was declared bankrupt in 2019, is alleged to have entered into an individual voluntary agreement to pay back her creditors.

It was reported that she agreed to pay back £12,000 per month.

However, liquidators have claimed that mum-of-five Katie hasn’t stuck to her side of the bargain.

And now she’ll be asked to divulge just how much she makes from her various enterprises, including OnlyFans, at a new hearing scheduled for April 12.

‘Only then can the court make up its mind’

A source claimed to the paper: “The court will wish to know where every penny of her income comes from – whether it be from selling old clothes on Depop or stripping out of her clothes on OnlyFans.

“Only then can the court make up its mind about her ability to pay her debts.”

Meanwhile, a court official confirmed the hearing would not be taking place tomorrow.

“I can confirm that the hearing on 9/2/23 has been vacated,” they said.

ED! has contacted reps for comment.

Katie Price smiling at the NTAs with curly hair
Katie is reportedly back with Carl Woods (Credit: Splash News)

Katie and Carl ‘back on’

Meanwhile, it appears Katie’s on/off romance with fiancé Carl Woods is back on.

It’s been claimed that he is back living at her so-called Mucky Mansion.

The story surfaced came after she shared a picture of a roast dinner, tagging Carl in it.

