Katie Price supported by fans as she’s trolled over photo of her kissing son Harvey

Katie Price was slammed by trolls after sharing a photo of her kissing her son Harvey on Instagram.

The TV personality was feeling the love after her son Harvey drew her a sweet Valentine’s Day Card.

The card showed Katie sharing a kiss with her son in an adorable photo and included a heartwarming message declaring that he missed his mum.

However, fans were forced to defend the reality star after she was hit by trolls for kissing her son.

Katie shared a sweet photo with son Harvey (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harvey wrote a sweet Valentine’s Day card for his mum Katie Price

Katie was delighted to receive a self-designed card from her son Harvey for Valentine’s Day.

Harvey suffers with a range of complex medical and behavioural conditions, including autism.

He currently lives away from home in a suitable living facility, as documented in Katie’s latest BBC series, Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next.

To celebrate Valentine’s Day, Harvey wrote his mum a sentimental card, which revealed how much he missed Katie.

He has come such a long way. Must be proud of him.

The card showed a sweet picture with him and his mum kissing, and had an adorable hand written message over it.

It read: “To Mummy, I missed you. Happy Valentine’s Day. Love Harvey.”

Meanwhile, sharing the card to Instagram, proud mum Katie wrote: “I love how much Harvey loves me and likes photos of us together and writes over them.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

However, trolls were quick to slam Katie for kissing her son Harvey on the lips, as they claimed that it was ‘creepy’.

One person wrote: “That is so creepy and weird kissing him like that.”

Meanwhile, another added: “Making people feel sorry for her again. She need to take some responsibility for her actions etc.”

Luckily Katie‘s beloved fans jumped to her support and shared how ‘proud’ they are of Katie’s son.

Many fans love Harvey’s bond with his mum Katie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harvey praised on Instagram

A fan took to the comments, saying: “How people are writing negative comments is beyond me.”

Someone else wrote: “Some of the comments I see are not called for.”

Meanwhile, one viewer also commented: “He has come such a long way. Must be proud of him.”

In addition, another added: “He is such a credit to you. You are such a great mummy x.”

Read more: Katie Price latest: Kerry Katona hits back at star’s ‘swipe’ as she discussed rivalry

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.