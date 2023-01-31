The latest Katie Price news is that there is no “rivalry” between her and Kerry Katona, despite rumours to the contrary.

Kerry confirmed that there is no bad blood between herself and Katie in a new column.

Katie Price latest: Star feuding with Kerry Katona?

Rumours have been abound recently that Katie Price is feuding with her old friend, Kerry.

The Sun reported recently that Katie had taken a swipe at Kerry.

When asked about an OnlyFans rivalry between the pair, Katie said: “No, it doesn’t matter what you look like, OnlyFans is a platform anyone can go on.”

However, Kerry has quickly poured cold water on rumours of a feud between the pair.

She addressed Katie’s seemingly barbed comment in her latest column for New! magazine.

Kerry denies feud with Katie

Writing in the column, Kerry said:

“Sorry, but Katie has said nothing bad about me and there’s so swipe at all.”

Kerry then continued, writing: “There’s nothing wrong with it. It was actually a nice response – she also said I had been trying to get her on OnlyFans for ages, which is true, and that she was pleased that I did!”

Katie has said nothing bad about me and there’s so swipe at all

“I would never say anything bad about Kate and she would never bad-mouth me,” she then added.

Katie and Kerry have been friends since they met in the I’m A Celebrity jungle back in 2004.

Kerry was even a bridesmaid at Katie’s wedding to Peter Andre in 2005.

Katie Price latest: Star confirms reunion with Carl Woods?

In other Katie-related news, the star has seemingly confirmed that she and Carl Woods are back on.

Carl and Katie split back in November, with Carl revealing that Katie had allegedly cheated on him.

However, on Sunday (January 29), Katie seemingly confirmed that the couple are back together.

She uploaded a snap of her Sunday roast to her Instagram story and tagged Carl in it.

“Katie and Carl are back together but she’s trying to keep it secret as not all of her family and friends approve,” a source claimed to The Sun.

“He’s already living back in the house and she’s wearing the engagement ring again,” they alleged.

