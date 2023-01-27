Katie Price makes sad admission as she admits she’s ‘not giving up on finding love’

In latest Katie Price news, she declared that she’s never giving up on love after her split from Carl Woods on GB News.

Speaking with former politician Nigel Farage, Katie explained that she’s embracing her single life and is still looking for love.

However, the model admitted that she’s still finding it hard to trust people after being ‘betrayed in every way’.

Katie was engaged to former Love Island star, Carl Woods, for over a year.

However, the pair reportedly ended their relationship before they could tie the knot.

Katie opened up to Nigel Farage on GB News yesterday as she spoke about her single life.

In the interview, the model revealed that even though it’s hard, she’s never giving up on love.

Her confession came after she flirted with the former politician, saying: “Have you always liked me or not? Don’t worry, you’re not going to be my next husband – I’m done with that.”

However, after being asked about not knowing who she can trust, Katie revealed that she finds it hard to trust people after being ‘betrayed in every way’.

She declared: “Trust and loyalty for me. I’ve just been betrayed in every way.”

But the model isn’t giving on up on love just yet as she declares that she’s ‘a survivor’.

Katie said: “But I’m still looking for friendship and stuff and love. I’m never giving up. It is hard but I’m a survivor.”

Katie has been married three times in past.

But before Carl could become the fourth man to say ‘I do’ to Katie, he announced that their relationship has come to an end.

He wrote on his Instagram: “There’s no easy way for me to say this. To be honest it’s quite embarrassing but me and Katie are not together any more.”

