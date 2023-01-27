The latest Katie Price news has seen the star admit she’s considering a bizarre new business venture.

Katie made the comments to Nigel Farage last night (January 26) during an interview with GB News.

And it seems that, following her accident a couple of years ago, she’s spotted a gap in the market…

Katie Price has revealed a surprising new business venture (Credit: YouTube)

Katie Price news: Bizarre new business venture

Step aside OnlyFans, Katie appears to be rebranding herself as the new Madge from TV show Benidorm with her latest business idea.

She told Nigel Farage that she’s thinking about bringing out her own range of mobility scooters, prompted by her life-changing accident where she broke both her feet.

Katie explained she’s given four of the scooters a makeover following her accident.

And now she’s considering bringing out her own range of them.

You may laugh, but I had life-changing injuries two years ago so I have four mobility scooters that I’ve kitted out.

“Do you know, I was going to bring a range out of mobility scooters,” she said.

Katie then added: “When you see people on them, they’re boring aren’t they? So I might bring out a range of mobility scooters.”

“Is that the next big plan?” Farage asked.

“Well, you’ll have to wait and see.”

Training as a paramedic

That’s not the only thing she has planned for the future.

As well as her documentaries and reality shows, Katie admitted she wants to train as a paramedic.

She said: “I still want to train as a paramedic and I’m still going to train as a paramedic.

“I was training to be a registered nurse before I got into this awful industry. I’m a caring person. People don’t see that side of me unfortunately.

“They just see the trashy Kate in the papers, wearing this, doing that, whatever. Boring,” she concluded.

