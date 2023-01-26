In the latest Katie Price news, the TV icon has sparked concern from her loyal legion of fans as she showed off her huge new boobs.

The 44-year-old model underwent her 16th breast surgery in December last year in a bid to have the “biggest boobs in the UK”.

And now the Pricey has shown off the results of her latest surgery – but many of her followers have been left concerned for her health.

Katie has unveiled the results from her 16th boob job (Credit: ITV)

Katie Price news: TV star shows off new boobs

Taking to her Instagram on Thursday (January 26) Katie beamed at the camera as she relaxed on a plush sofa for a sizzling snap.

Making sure all eyes were on her new chest, the former glamour model put on a busty display in a plunging khaki jumpsuit.

Katie opted for her signature glam including sky-high lashes, dark brows and a nude gloss on her famous pout.

“Okay, I’m ready for spring now,” the mum-of-five captioned the snap which left plenty of her fans worried.

Fans worried over Katie Price’s new boobs

Taking to the comments section, many of Katie’s followers rushed to share their concerns.

“Does someone else also think something is going to burst?” one person asked.

“Yes, they are literally bigger than her head,” someone else replied, before adding: “I’m not critiquing, more worried from a medical perspective.”

Why have you gone so big? You really don’t need that Katie.

A third fan proclaimed: “They look so uncomfortable.”

Echoing their thoughts, another person commented: “Why have you gone so big? You really don’t need that Katie.”

“How do you even sleep with them on your chest? Front, side or back? I couldn’t breathe,” said another.

A sixth fan also agreed: “No no no. You need to reduce them.”

What else did Katie’s fans say?

However, other followers rushed to the defence of Katie and stuck up for the reality star.

“Nice to see so many women hating on a woman! Does Katie comment on your bodies? No! So leave her alone and you do you!” someone commented.

Another mused: “If she likes them and she can afford them… who am I to judge?”

“Stop putting this woman down! Your comments are boring and why are people so nasty? If you don’t like her stop looking at her page!” a third supportive fan raged.

