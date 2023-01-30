Katie Price and Carl Woods ‘confirm’ they’ve reunited following cheating allegations

Katie Price and Carl Woods appear to have reunited, after the star posted a cosy picture to Instagram over the weekend.

The news comes amid claims Carl has already moved back into Katie’s so-called Mucky Mansion.

They had previously split amid accusations that Katie had cheated on Carl.

Katie Price and Carl Woods split amid allegations that she cheated (Credit: YouTube)

Katie Price ‘confirms’ she’s back with Carl Woods

Last week, Katie’s daughter Bunny let slip in an Instagram Live that Carl was “sleeping upstairs”.

However, the model – who has five kids – quickly shut her down, saying that he absolutely wasn’t.

Katie and Carl are back together.

But sources have now claimed that she’s “wearing the engagement ring again” and that Carl is “already living back in the house”.

However, it appears the pair are keen to keep things quiet, as not everyone approves.

A source claimed to The Sun: “Katie and Carl are back together but she’s trying to keep it secret as not all of her family and friends approve.

“He’s already living back in the house and she’s wearing the engagement ring again,” they alleged.

Katie tagged Carl in a post over the weekend (Credit: Instagram)

When did they split?

The couple went their separate ways in November when Carl claimed Katie had cheated on him.

In a video on Instagram, he said: “There’s no easy way for me to say this. To be honest it’s quite embarrassing but me and Katie are not together any more.

“I found out yesterday that Katie cheated on me. She’s admitted that she cheated on me. She slept with somebody else.

“So yeah, that’s the end of that I guess. I’m just going to have to focus on rebuilding myself and get my life back on track and concentrate on me. But that’s done.”

Katie is said to be wearing her engagement ring again (Credit: Cover Images)

The couple met through mutual friends and started dating in June 2020.

They got engaged in April 2021.

ED! has contacted reps for Katie for comment.

Read more: Katie Price reveals bizarre new business venture after suffering life-changing injuries

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.