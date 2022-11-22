Katie Price and Carl Woods have reportedly split after ‘she admitted she cheated on him’.

Carl, 34, told his Instagram followers on Tuesday (November 22) morning that his relationship with the former glamour model, 44, is over.

They got engaged in April 2021 after 10 months together and it is rumoured they wanted a baby together.

Mum-of-five Katie has been married three times previously and Carl is believed to have been her eighth fiancé.

Katie Price and Carl Woods are no longer together, he indicates (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your National Treasure now!

Katie Price and Carl Woods ‘split’

Carl indicated to his fans that his relationship with Katie has been called off.

He said “that’s the end of that” and “that’s done” in his Insta Story.

A glum-looking Carl said: “There is no easy way to say this and it’s quite embarrassing to be honest. I found out yesterday Katie cheated on me.

“She’s admitted cheating on me. So yeah, that’s the end of that I guess.”

I found out yesterday Katie cheated on me. She’s admitted cheating on me.

Carl also suggested he is focused on moving on and prioritising himself.

He added: “I’m just going to have to focus on rebuilding myself and get my life back on track and concentrate on me. But that’s done.”

ED! has approached representatives for Katie Price and Carl Woods for comment.

Carl Woods delivered his news in an Instagram Story post (Credit: Instagram)

Katie Price’s response?

Meanwhile, OK! claims Katie has removed all images that include Carl from her social media accounts.

And last week the outlet claimed the pair cut their recent Thailand holiday short following rows.

According to OK!, it was speculated Carl would “likely be fuming” after Katie commented on an Insta post concerning her ex Kris Boyson.

An unnamed source claimed: “They’ve already been having rows so this isn’t going to help things.

“Katie has probably done it to wind Carl up. She doesn’t seem to care.”

They added: “Carl isn’t a fan of Kris. They had a huge argument earlier this year after Carl accused her of messaging Kris. So for him to see Katie comment on [this] post, it’s surely going to rock the boat.”

Katie Price got engaged to Carl Woods after dating for 10 months (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘They’ve been having small rows’

In the days preceding the claims, the publication also reported Katie and Carl ‘could call off their wedding’.

An insider apparently reckoned even the couple’s pals pondered whether it could all end.

They reportedly claimed: “A lot of drama that has happened between Katie and Carl seems to have been brushed under the carpet, but their relationship doesn’t seem that strong at the moment and friends think it could be over soon.”

The source went on: “They’ve been having small rows – it’s just petty things. Katie will swear at him and get really impatient with him. She can get like that towards the end of a relationship and pals think they could be at that point.

“Those close to them don’t think that they’ll end up getting married. Her family don’t spend that much time with him – and he wasn’t invited to her sister Sophie’s wedding earlier this year.”

Read more: Katie Price news: Model left ‘in bits’ after losing her dog while on holiday

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.