In the latest Katie Price news, the model was left “devastated” after briefly losing her dog Captain while on holiday.

The horrifying incident took place during a recent staycation at Sandbanks in Dorset.

Katie was enjoying her holiday with her fiancé, Carl Woods, when Captain, her Chihuahua, ran off.

The terrifying incident reportedly left Katie “in bits”.

Katie’s dog, Captain, went missing recently (Credit: Instagram)

Katie Price news: Dog Captain missing for eight hours

During a recent trip away, Katie spent a nightmarish eight hours looking for her pet pooch, Captain, after he ran away.

Speaking to The Sun, a source claimed the model was “in bits”.

“Katie was in bits. She thought Captain would be fine off his lead as they were staying on a friend’s private property which was very secure but he managed to run off,” they alleged.

They continued, explaining that they couldn’t find him anywhere and that everyone was looking for him.

“Katie was devastated thinking she has lost him for good, or that he might get run over.”

However, Katie’s nightmare came to an end – eight long hours later, it’s claimed.

Vets ID Captain

The source then continued, saying that a stranger found Katie’s pet pooch.

They explained that they couldn’t see the dog’s owners anywhere so they took him to a vet.

The vets then ID’d Captain using his digital tagging microchip, which was registered to the breeder.

“The breeder then contacted Katie, who was thrilled and so relieved to be reunited with Captain,” they said.

Earlier today, Katie uploaded a photo of herself and Captain to her Instagram story.

In the post for her 2.6 million followers to see, Katie uploaded a snap of herself giving Captain a kiss as they cuddled on the sofa.

“My best buddy…,” she captioned the adorable snap.

ED! has contacted Katie’s reps for comment.

Katie and Harvey recently celebrated some big news (Credit: TikTok)

Harvey and Katie celebrate big news

The latest news about Katie comes not long after she celebrated some happy news.

The mum-of-five recently revealed that her eldest, Harvey, has lost two stone in weight.

Harvey was put on a special diet plan recently after his weight soared to 28 stone.

To celebrate the 20-year-old’s impressive achievement, Katie treated him to a meal out, where he tucked into a burger.

Katie uploaded a video of Harvey in the restaurant to her TikTok last week.

“You’ve lost so much weight, haven’t you? We’re having a treat day,” Katie can be heard saying in the video.

“Harvey has lost two stone and can still have a treat day,” she captioned the video.

Plenty of her followers took to the comments to pass on their congratulations to Harvey.

“Aww love him! I straight away noticed he looked slimmer in the face. I hope he is still enjoying college,” one of her fans wrote.

“Everyone needs a Harvey in their lives… You’ve done amazing Katie,” another said.

