Katie Price planning ‘secret wedding’ after rekindling romance with ex: ‘She loves the thrill of getting married’

She’s no stranger to walking down the aisle, and now Katie Price is reportedly preparing to say “I do” again after rekindling her romance with on/off fiancé Carl Woods.

The couple confirmed they were back together in June as they were seen sharing a kiss in a car. And last week they enjoyed a trip to Ibiza, where Katie was seen with her engagement ring back on.

According to a source, she’s planning a secret wedding to the car salesman – and wants to tie the knot sooner rather than later.

Katie Price is said to be planning a secret wedding to Carl Woods (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Katie is planning on having a secret wedding with Carl, then a big party afterwards,” a source alleged to OK! Magazine. “It will be soon. She loves the thrill of getting married and wants to do it again.”

ED! has gone to Katie for comment.

Katie and Carl’s rocky romance

Katie and Carl have had a rocky romance since they first met in 2020.

Carl popped the question in April 2021, but they split in November 2022 after he accused Katie of cheating on him.

After briefly reconciling, they called it quits once again, with Katie confirming her new single status earlier this year.

Katie and Carl have a had a rocky three-year romance (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fourth time lucky?

If their plans go ahead, Carl will be husband number four.

Katie first tied the knot to Peter Andre, the father of her children Junior and Princess, in 2005. But it all came crashing down in 2009.

Carl could be husband number four for Katie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Following their split, she wed Alex Reid from 2010 to 2011. In 2013, she married Kieran Hayler, with whom she shares Jett and Bunny. The pair called it quits in 2017 and officially divorced in 2021.

While Katie, who is also mum to son Harvey, has wedding bells on her mind, it’s thought that her mum Amy isn’t so keen.

The source added to OK!: “Katie’s keen to run off and wed Carl at a register office. The kids will be there, but she won’t tell her mum until it’s done. Katie knows Amy would be fuming and tell her not to do it. She keeps suggesting to Carl they elope to Gretna Green.”

Amy has accused Carl of “spring boarding” off of her daughter’s fame and wealth.

She wrote in her new book, The Last Word: “I have no respect for Carl. I have to stand by what I believe, and I believe Carl knows and accepts this.”

Read more: Katie Price’s ex set to spill secrets as he signs up to I’m A Celebrity 2023?

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.