Katie Price and Carl Woods appear to be back on as they share a kiss in car

Katie Price and Carl Woods appear to have rekindled their romance after being spotted sharing a kiss in a car.

This comes after the model, 45, confirmed on Instagram earlier last month that she and Carl had split. Taking to Instagram at the time, she said: “Extensions out ready for a new transformation literally had so much s**t thrown at me and being single now.”

Speaking about the death of her dog, Katie added: “And dealing with the suspicions my dog had been killed deliberately. So being investigated I need a massive change and move in my life.”

Katie Price and Carl Woods have been having an on-off relationship since 2020 (Credit: Splash News)

Katie Price and Carl Woods back together?

Despite declaring that she was single, it appears things might have changed after they were spotted outside a nail salon today (July 1).

In photos obtained by The Sun, Carl can be seen dropping off Katie and her daughter Bunny, eight, at the nail salon in Sussex. The pair looked very affectionate as they shared a romantic kiss.

Katie also looked glamorous as she wore her black hair down, with a bright orange t-shirt and baggy pants.

Speaking to The Sun, an onlooker said: “It was very clear they are back on, at least for now. They appeared very relaxed and affectionate with each other.”

Earlier this month, Katie confirmed that she was single after splitting from Carl (Credit: Splash News)

Katie’s mother’s comments about Carl

The recent spotting comes after Katie’s mother Amy Price, stated that her daughter’s exes use her fame.

An extract from Amy’s book, The Last Word, which was published on The Sun, she wrote: “Kieran and Carl are also men who crave fame and have used Kate as a springboard for their social media feeds.”

Amy also stated that Katie’s consistent use of plastic surgery comes from a place of pain.

“When most people have an off day or are feeling a bit down, they change the colour of their nails or dye their hair, but Kate changes the shape of her body,” she said. “It’s usually her boobs, although she has had liposuction, a mini facelift, a brow lift and a bum lift.

“Attracting men is not her motivation. She does it because she thinks it makes her in control of her body.”

