Katie Price visited by RSPCA following tragic death of dog Blade amid claims it was ‘deliberate’

Following the death of her dog, Blade, Katie Price has said that she was visited by the RSPCA.

Earlier today (June 7) she wrote on her Instagram story: “RSPCA have been up to my house not having any concerns about my animals and never have or had, but we are trying to put together how Blade has been killed and his last steps as this is a deliberate target to kill him.”

She then posted a selfie with the caption: “Today I stay positive and looking after number one is also a must. I run the ship and I’m now steering which way I go.”

On Monday (June 5) the star told her Instagram followers that her German Shepherd protection dog had died. She said that she had “no words” after the loss. According to The Sun, the pup was hit by a car.

Blade is the seventh of Katie’s pets to die in recent years (Credit: Channel 4/YouTube)

‘No words’ after tragic death

It was reported seven months ago that another of Katie’s dogs, Sharon, was killed on the same road. Meanwhile, a further three of Katie’s pets have died in road accidents. And the news of Blade’s death even prompted animal rights group PETA to release a statement to MailOnline calling for the former glamour model to be banned for life from keeping animals and to “face a court of law”. Five dogs, a horse, and a chameleon have all reportedly died in recent years.

Petition calling for ban on Katie owning animals soars in signatures

The Sun reported that in the wake of Blade’s death, a petition to ban the star from keeping animals has reached almost 35,000 signatures. The petition was first launched almost three years ago after her puppy died. However, it only surpassed 30,000 signatures after Katie shared the news that Blade had died this week.

But, Katie posted yesterday (June 6) that she had suspicions that her dog was killed deliberately, and that the death was being investigated.

Katie also revealed her fresh split from fiancé Carl Woods (Credit: Splash News)

Along with sharing the tragic news this week, Katie also appeared to tell followers that she has split from on/off fiancé Carl Woods. She said: “I need a massive change and move in my life.” The couple first got engaged in April 2021 after a year of dating. However, they first split in November last year before getting back together this year.

