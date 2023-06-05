Katie Price ’numb’ as her protection dog dies after being hit by car: ’Take all her animals away!’

Model Katie Price has been left feeling “numb” after the death of her protection dog.

Taking to her Instagram page, the star revealed that her dog Blade had passed away. Furthermore, according to The Sun, her dog was hit by a car.

Sharing a snap of her dog, her Instagram caption read: “Words can’t express the loss of my best friend, my protector, my absolutely everything who had sadly passed away today. I have no words to say how I’m feeling but numb and shocked rip Blade.”

Katie Price has been left numb after the passing of her dog Blade (Credit: Splash News)

Katie Price dog dies

Grove Lodge Veterinary Group also announced the news on its Facebook page and wrote: “Unfortunately we have had a large shepherd dog handed into our OOH team last night. Found on the A24 near dial post. The dog does not have a microchip, however was wearing a brown Louis Vuitton collar.”

Katie’s other dog Sharon was also reportedly killed on that same road seven months ago. The reality star has also had three other animals who were killed by road accidents.

However, her chameleon reportedly died of a “broken heart” when Katie’s children Princess and Junior went to stay with their father Peter Andre. Katie’s French Bulldog allegedly died after the family’s nanny mistakenly sat on the pup

Fan reaction

Katie’s fans flocked to the comments section of the post to send their love to the star. However, some animal lovers were less than impressed with the news.

One said: “Omg TAKE ALL HER ANIMALS Away FROM HER.” A second claimed: “Let’s hope the RSPCA, who are already in the middle of an investigation into her, come in and end her animal ownership once and for all.” And another added: “How many more animals have to die in your care for you to not be allowed to be an animal owner?”

