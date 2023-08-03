Katie Price being interviewed and Danny Cipriani in bubble
Katie Price’s ex set to spill secrets as he signs up to I’m A Celebrity 2023?

"He will be the hunk of the line up"

I’m A Celebrity 2023 could see Danny Cipriani, an ex of Katie Price, take part, reports claim.

The former England Rugby star has reportedly been offered a six-figure sum to head into the jungle when the show returns later this year. Other rumoured contestants include This Morning’s Josie Gibson, Corrie’s Alan Halsall and even politician Liz Truss.

Danny Cipriani on red carpet
Is Danny Cipriani going to be on I’m A Celebrity this year? (Credit: Splash News)

Danny Cipriani going on I’m A Celebrity 2023?

A source apparently told The Mail: “Danny is one of the most exciting signings for this series, he will be the hunk of the line-up and already there is talk of him and shower scenes amongst staff working on the programme.”

He will be the hunk of the line-up.

They went on: ‘There is also huge anticipation that he will reveal secrets from his showbiz lifestyle, he has been linked to many women over the years, and his scandals are well documented too so there will be lots for him to share.”

Danny Cipriani being interviewed
Danny Cipriani is rumoured to have dated many celebs (Credit: BT Sport)

During the peak of his rugby career, Danny was linked with a number of high-profile women including Lindsay Lohan, Kirsty Gallacher, Katie Price and Kelly Brook. Katie and Kelly both made some particularly controversial comments about him in their respective autobiographies.

Since April 2021, he has been married to wife Victoria Rose. He is a stepfather to her children and, at only 35, step-grandfather to her grandchildren.

The source also apparently said: “Danny might have settled down now but he is still wild at heart. He has a sense of humour too which will ensure he is both popular amongst his camp mates but also with those watching at home. There are high hopes that he will make it to the final.”

ED! has contacted Danny’s reps and ITV for comment on this story.

