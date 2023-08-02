I’m A Celeb bosses ‘keen to sign up another controversial politician’ after Matt Hancock success

I’m A Celeb bosses appear to believe they have hit upon a winning casting formula for the 2023 series with ex Cabinet ministers, going by reports.

Former PM Boris Johnson was recently linked with being sent Down Under for the ITV reality series. Additionally, according to subsequent reports, he was in line for silly money to follow in father Stanley Johnson’s telly footsteps.

A source reportedly told the Mirror that the chances of him appearing were slim, though, saying: “He’s not looking likely.”

Nonetheless, it seems that show execs are still prepared to have a root around the Conservative party bargain bin of erstwhile ministers to follow last year’s divisive selection of one-time Health Secretary Matt Hancock among the jungle campmates.

However, despite her signalling her intention to resign back in mid-June, 2012 contestant Nadine Dorries is not believed to be wanted for a return appearance in Oz. She was the first campmate booted out in that series.

Ex PM Liz Truss resigned in October 2022 on her 45th day in office (Credit: Sky News YouTube)

I’m A Celeb 2023 – will another politician be among the campmates?

The Sun reckons ITV was prepared to stump up £700,000 for Boris Johnson, potentially the biggest in the show’s history.

Perhaps frit at the thought of Ant and Dec tearing him to shreds again, the MailOnline contributor is said to have declined when approached.

An insider is said to have said: “After seeing the effect of having former Health Secretary Matt Hancock on the show last year, bosses were keen to repeat the feat in the new series.

Former Deputy PM Dominic Raab resigned earlier this year after an investigation upheld some complaints he’d ‘bullied civil servants’ (Credit: GMB YouTube)

“High-level politicians are virtually guaranteed to create controversy in the camp – which equates to compulsive viewing for fans at home.”

It is also claimed: “Jungle producers realise they have nothing to lose by targeting the biggest names in Westminster.”

Confusingly, those “biggest names” may reportedly include the likes of Liz Truss, Kwasi Kwarteng, Sajid Javid, and Dominic Raab instead.

Kwasi Kwarteng lasted 38 days as Chancellor last year (Credit: ITV News YouTube)

Furthermore, Liz Truss – whose time in Number 10 was brief and disastrous – apparently isn’t seeking a return to frontline notoriety.

According to the Mirror, a source close to her claims there’s no plans for her reality TV debut.

Maybe Rishi Sunak could end up as second choice to her again?

ED! has approached a representative for I’m A Celebrity for comment.

