10 stars we want to see enter the I’m A Celebrity jungle this year

It may only be July, but I’m A Celebrity 2023 will be back on the box before we know it.

There’s already been plenty of speculation about who could feature in this year’s line-up, with Phillip Schofield and Denise Van Outen mentioned as possibles to head Down Under for ITV’s biggest reality series.

But with reports suggesting ITV might struggle to sign up stars from the BBC, we’ve had a think about who might be among the campmates.

Here are 10 stars we want to see enter the jungle in Australia this year, in no particular order.

Who might be a contestant in I’m A Celebrity 2023?

The further away from Parliament, the better (Credit: Sky News YouTube)

Boris Johnson

Would anyone be surprised if ITV tried to top last year’s divisive casting of former Health Secretary Matt Hancock by trying to bag the former PM? No doubt the ex MP could find less strenuous ways of making a faster quid doing whatever it is he does now. But could Boris Johnson resist the opportunity to play to the cameras, which he’s so fond of doing, to an audience the size of that which watches I’m A Celebrity? In this line up, he probably also fulfills the usual casting of a comedian among the campmates. Either that, or he represents a bad joke. Ant and Dec would certainly the relish the opportunity to give their material another go, too.

Josie would be a lark (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

Josie Gibson

Reports suggest Josie might be a shoo-in for I’m A Celeb after ‘snubbing’ Strictly Come Dancing. Josie going OTT over Bushtucker Trials seems to make telly sense, although no doubt her determination to master different dance styles would be a winner, too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC Radio 1Xtra (@bbc1xtra)

DJ Ace

Chris Moyles was last year’s radio representative in the camp. Casting a top radio personality always seems a no-brainer for shows like this as they usually come with legions of fans. For this year, we’d like to suggest DJ Ace could thrive on the series, mostly because, well… he’s ace! Yes, he’s on the Beeb. But Radio 1Xtra’s Ace has our backing to ace it (yes, that is the same gag twice. What of it?).

Dame Kelly Holmes has always been a winner (Credit: Loose Women YouTube)

Dame Kelly Holmes

One of Britain’s most decorated and highly-regarded athletes, Dame Kelly now turns up regularly on Loose Women. We reckon her superior competitive spirit could put her in contention to go from being a Dame to a Queen of the Jungle.

Get him back on I’m A Celeb! (Credit: I’m A Celebrity YouTube)

Richard Madeley returns for I’m A Celebrity 2023?

Richard‘s already had a crack at I’m A Celeb, but in Wales, in 2021 – and he had to withdraw after falling ill. Granted, the resident plonker casting decision may already be catered for in this list, but this would be an irresistible choice for viewers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanisha xx (@tanisha.gorey)

Tanisha Gorey

Tanisha, 22, plays Corrie’s Asha and has impressed fans and TV critics with her work in some heavy storylines over the past few years. The character clearly has years and years left in her, but sometimes a rest is as good as a change. And it seems mandatory that a Weatherfield star is included in the I’m A Celebrity ranks. As the likes of Sue Cleaver, Simon Gregson and Andy Whyment have all demonstrated previously, what better way to take a break from soap life than with a trip to Oz for a few weeks?

Could there be an ITV comeback foe Bhasker Patel on I’m A Celeb? (Credit: ITV)

Bhasker Patel

The Rishi Sharma actor has just departed Emmerdale as his character, well, died. So we know he could be available. Fans are devastated by Rishi’s shocking death after over a decade on the ITV soap – so they could be clamouring to see more of Bhasker.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jen Metcalfe (@missjenjomet)

Jennifer Metcalfe

Hollyoaks usually provides a young buck hunk to provide the abs content on I’m A Celebrity. For 2023, however, we’re suggesting Mercedes McQueen star Jennifer, one of the longest-serving cast members on the Channel 4 soap, could be signed up.

Can we tempt you, Dermot? (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

Dermot O’Leary

Who doesn’t love Dermot? Added bonus when it comes to casting another This Morning co-host – they all seem to take holidays at random intervals anyway, so while Dermot would be missed in his normal slot, it wouldn’t be out of keeping with the seemingly increasingly irregular periods that presenters pop up on the daytime series anyway.

Time to get Laura Whitmore on the show proper (Credit: Loose Women YouTube)

Laura Whitmore for I’m A Celebrity 2023?

She’s hosted I’m A Celebrity spin-off programming before – could it be time for Laura to step up? Saves having to consider any of the no mark contestants from Love Island instead by covering that reality show base with such an accomplished host in one fell swoop, too.

Honourable mentions to…

I’m A Celebrity ended up having 12 cast members last year, so here’s a couple more to make up the numbers… to 13, actually. These guys could come off the subs’ bench as late entrants and avoid falling out of helicopters or whatever.

Firstly, TikTok superstars the Neffati brothers, Jamil and Jamel. Sure, nobody under 17 will know who they are. But they might convince their fans to watch linear TV for a change and help prevent it from becoming extinct.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamil Jamel Neffati (@neffatibrothers)

And finally, time to get Alan Titchmarsh over to Oz. He’s a staple of ITV weekend morning programming, so there’s no BBC-based issue. Plus, he likes to bring up his friend King Charles now and again so the opportunity to drop a few anecdotes should keep him entertained, as well as viewers.

