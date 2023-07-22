All the rumoured stars of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2023 so far

Although it feels like summer only just started, autumn – aka I’m A Celeb 2023 season – is quickly approaching.

ITV are yet to announce an exact release for the upcoming series but judging by previous years it will likely hit our screens in November.

But which celebrities will be entering the jungle this year? Here are all the stars rumoured to be taking part…

Could Boris really be on I’m A Celeb? (Credit: BBC)

Boris Johnson

Yes, you read that right. Now he’s no longer busy being an MP, critics reckon BoJo could be following in his dad’s footsteps and heading Down Under this year. We’d love to see it!

Josie Gibson

Strictly Come Dancing has apparently been fighting I’m A Celeb over This Morning‘s Josie Gibson. But recent reports suggest that ITV might have come out on top this time round.

Josie Gibson is also rumoured to be taking part in I’m A Celeb (Credit: ITV)

A source is said to have told The Sun: “[ITV are] confident Josie will bring the laughs to I’m A Celebrity, as she already does on This Morning, and is guaranteed to get on with most of the jungle campmates.”

All this year’s This Morning drama would make for some interesting camp gossip sessions to be fair.

Phillip Schofield

Speaking of This Morning drama… could we possibly see an appearance from Schofe himself? It seems unlikely, but lots of bookies seem to be backing it nevertheless. Maybe he’ll do a Matt Hancock and use I’m A Celeb as a way to try to resurrect his reputation?

Alan Halsall

I’m A Celeb bosses seem to love their soap stars and they tend to do quite well on the show. EastEnders‘ Jacqueline Jossa of course won the show back in 2019 as did Emmerdale‘s Danny Miller in 2021.

Alan Halsall plays Tyrone Dobbs in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Now, Corrie’s Alan Halsall (aka Tyrone Dobbs) is said to be “in talks” with ITV over swapping the cobbles for the jungle.

Denise Van Outen

Denise Van Outen is another name that’s also been thrown into the mix. With both Strictly and Dancing On Ice already under her belt, it’s about time she crossed I’m A Celeb off her list.

Denise Van Outen has also been rumoured for the show (Credit: ITV)

She even told The Sun herself: “I will do it at some point. I think I’m a Celebrity for my 50th birthday would be something nice to do.”

And guess what? She recently turned 49…

